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Samsung vs Dua Lipa: The $15 million photo fight takes a new turn over TV packaging

Samsung vs Dua Lipa: The $15 million photo fight takes a new turn over TV packaging

Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung for using her photograph without permission on TV packaging sold in the US. The legal dispute is ongoing in a California federal court as Samsung seeks dismissal of the case.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 3:07 PM IST
Samsung vs Dua Lipa: The $15 million photo fight takes a new turn over TV packagingDua Lipa’s lawyers on October 16, 2026, filed a response that opposes Samsung’s request to dismiss the case in a federal court in California.

In May 2026, Pop superstar Dua Lipa filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung over alleged use of her photograph on Samsung TV boxes without authorisation. However, the company is trying to get the lawsuit dismissed, saying that it characterises the image as part of a showcase of entertainment content rather than an endorsement of its products.

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In the latest turn of events, Dua Lipa’s lawyers on October 16, 2026, filed a response that opposes Samsung’s request to dismiss the case in a federal court in California. However, the court has not yet ruled on Samsung’s request, and the allegations remain disputed.

Must read: Does Apple's Price Shock Give Samsung a Rare Opening in India?

Why is Dua Lipa fighting in court with Samsung?

According to the lawsuit, Samsung allegedly used Lipa’s photograph on its TV packaging without her permission, potentially misleading customers into believing she officially endorsed the company’s televisions.

The image used in the Samsung TV packaging was reportedly taken backstage at the 2024 Austin City Limits music festival. Samsung allegedly printed it inside a mock television screen on its retail TV boxes, alongside content available on its Samsung TV Plus streaming service. Lipa filed the lawsuit alleging Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, false endorsement, and violations of her publicity rights.

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The lawsuit suggests that Samsung used the photograph on TV packaging sold in the US during 2025 and 2026 without her permission, despite repeated requests to stop. Now, Lipa is seeking at least $15 million in damages, and additional relief related to profits she alleges Samsung made by disputed use of her image.

Must read: Samsung may rename One UI to Galaxy OS with its Android 18-based update in 2027

Lipa’s lawyers say that the singer carefully chooses how her name and image are used in commercial partnerships, including collaborations with luxury brands.

Samsung’s take on use of Dua Lipa’s image

The South Korean giant says that the image was used to show the kind of entertainment content people could watch on its televisions. The company also revealed that it relied on a third-party contractor for the use of the image, who assured it had taken necessary permissions.

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In a motion filed on September 10, Samsung argued that using a celebrity’s photograph does not automatically mean the image functions as a trademark or implies an endorsement.

Samsung further argues that Dua Lipa is an English citizen and that English law should govern her publicity-right claims rather than California law. However, Dua Lipa’s lawyers argue that California law should apply because the alleged use of her photograph appeared on products marketed and sold in California.

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 3:07 PM IST
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