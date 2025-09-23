Samsung's Fab Grab Fest brings deep discounts on smartphones, TVs, washing machines, more: Check deals here

Samsung has announced the launch of its festive shopping event, the Fab Grab Fest, offering discounts across its range of smartphones, laptops, appliances, and home entertainment products. The sale is now live, starting from 22 September, and is available through Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop app, and Samsung Exclusive Stores.

The company said the event is aimed at making its AI-driven ecosystem more accessible, with deals on devices including smartphones, TVs, laptops, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. In addition to price cuts, customers can also avail of cashback offers, extended warranties, exchange bonuses, and EMI options.

Discounts on smartphones and laptops

Samsung is offering up to 53% off on its premium smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE. An instant bank discount of up to ₹12,000 is also available.

For laptops, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book5, and the Book4 series are available with discounts of up to 59%, along with an instant bank discount of ₹17,490.

Offers on wearables and tablets

Consumers can get up to 50% off on Samsung tablets, wearables, and accessories. These include the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. Instant bank discounts of up to ₹20,000 are also being offered.

Big-screen deals and home appliances

Televisions are available with discounts of up to 51%. Some models come bundled with a free soundbar or a second TV. Customers can also access EMI plans for up to 30 months and a three-year warranty on select models.

In the home appliances segment, refrigerators are discounted by up to 46% and include a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor. Washing machines are available with up to 48% off and a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor. Microwaves come with up to 39% off and a 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel Cavity.

Air conditioners, including WindFree models, are available with discounts of up to 48%, free installation on select 5-star units, and a five-year comprehensive warranty.

Cashback and financing options

Samsung has partnered with HDFC, SBI, and other leading banks to offer cashback of up to 27.5%, with a maximum of ₹55,000. Flexible EMI plans are available through Bajaj Finance, with monthly instalments starting from ₹1,290 on select appliances.

The company also confirmed that reduced GST prices are now applicable across ACs, TVs, and monitors.