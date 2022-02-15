Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India

Samsung recently unveiled its new flagship devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event last week, and at the time of the launch the company had not mentioned which SoC would be powering the devices. The initial speculation was that the devices would be feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and this has now been confirmed by Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are all going to feature Qualcomm’s new processor that was launched late last year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on a 4nm process technology and promises to deliver a “four-time faster artificial intelligence (AI) performance than other chipsets”.

Thanks @Snapdragon_IN , #GalaxyS22 Series powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 will surely set an epic standard of performance and Nightography.

Learn more https://t.co/VfIruytEyr https://t.co/R0VazioOZX — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 10, 2022

Samsung’s statement has laid the speculations to rest. At the time of the launch the company had talked about the Snapdragon chip as well as its in-house Exynos 2200, which got people wondering about which chip would finally make the cut or if the devices under this series would sport different ones.

However, the Exynos chip is not entirely out of the picture. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to power the devices in various markets, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series going on sale in South Korea might feature the Exynos 2200. Samsung has been criticised for not offering Snapdragon versions of its flagship devices earlier, so this is the company essentially fixing that complaint.

Samsung has not announced the availability dates for the Samsung Galaxy S22 devices in India yet, but it has started accepting pre-reservations for the devices in the country.

Besides this, Samsung has also announced that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will have variable refresh rates that can go down to 48Hz and peak at 120Hz. The company had earlier said that these devices would offer a refresh rate as low as 10Hz.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 series: how many models and what are differences between them

Also Read: Mobile retailers' association asks Samsung to take back offers put up on website