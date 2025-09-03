Samsung's tri-fold smartphone could launch this month with XR headset and smart glasses

Samsung’s much-rumoured tri-fold smartphone may finally see the light of day later this month. According to reliable leaks, the device, which is expected to be called the Galaxy Z Tri-Fold or Galaxy G Fold, is slated for unveiling on 29 September at a Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea.
The phone is said to feature a dual-hinge design that folds out into a larger tablet-style display, making it Samsung’s boldest attempt yet to push the boundaries of foldable technology. If the reports hold true, the tri-fold will make its debut in South Korea first, followed by a release in China. A wider global launch is expected at a later stage, though details remain unclear.
Pricing leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Tri-Fold could cost over 4 million KRW (around $2,930), putting it firmly in the ultra-premium category. While that figure highlights Samsung’s ambition to lead the foldable race, it could also limit its mass-market appeal.
The September event will not just be about the new foldable. Samsung is also tipped to introduce the long-anticipated Project Moohan XR headset, which could arrive on shelves as the Galaxy XR. The mixed-reality device is expected to be priced between 2.5 and 4 million KRW ($1,800–$2,000) and may hit the Korean market on 13 October before expanding globally.
Adding to the line-up, Samsung may tease its first AI-powered smart glasses, reportedly called Galaxy Glasses. While still in early stages, the wearable could give a glimpse of Samsung’s broader vision for augmented reality.
If these leaks materialise, September could see two major Samsung showcases, the first on 4 September for products like the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy S25 FE, and the second on 29 September for the company’s most experimental hardware yet.
