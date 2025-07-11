Samsung's tri-fold smartphone is launching in 2025: Here are all the details

Samsung has officially confirmed plans to launch its first tri-fold smartphone by the end of 2025, marking a significant leap in foldable device innovation. The confirmation comes directly from TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile at Samsung Electronics, following the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in July, where the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE were unveiled.

Advertisement

Related Articles

TM Roh: “We’re Working Hard on It”

Speaking to journalists after the event, TM Roh stated: “We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year.” He added that the focus remains on ensuring the device meets Samsung’s standards for both perfection and usability. While the name has not yet been finalised, Roh noted that it will be decided closer to launch as the product nears completion.

An unnamed Samsung executive also told Android Authority that the device is already being prepared for mass production, with the company currently evaluating consumer demand for this new form factor.

What to Expect from the Galaxy G Fold

Although Samsung has yet to release official specifications or images, leaks suggest the device could sport a 9.96-inch to 10-inch OLED display when fully unfolded, and a secondary 6.54-inch screen in its folded form. It’s expected to fold inwards twice, forming a Z-like structure when opened. The tri-fold phone may also be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and pack a silicon-carbon battery for improved efficiency.

Advertisement

As for pricing, early reports hint at a steep price tag, potentially upwards of $2,900 (~₹2.49 lakh). Samsung is reportedly planning a limited release, with the device initially launching only in South Korea and China. A global rollout is likely to follow in 2026, possibly with a second-generation version that refines the design further.

A New Chapter in Foldables

Samsung first teased a tri-fold concept during its January Galaxy Unpacked showcase, fuelling speculation that it might launch alongside the Z Fold 7. Now, with official confirmation and a tentative timeline in place, Samsung appears ready to push the boundaries of mobile design once again. If successful, the tri-fold could set the stage for entirely new form factors in future Galaxy devices, as the company continues to merge flexible hardware with its broader AI ambitions.

Advertisement

For now, fans will have to wait until the end of the year to see Samsung’s most ambitious foldable yet, but one thing is clear: the tri-fold era is coming.