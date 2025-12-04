Sanchar Saathi app reveals how many SIM cards have been issued in your name

How many mobile connections are currently active in your name and linked to your identity documents, and could any of them be in the hands of fraudsters? If you are unsure, the Sanchar Saathi app from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) makes it easy to check. With only a few steps, you can see every SIM card issued using your identity and immediately block any that appear suspicious.

Rising cases of identity theft and fraudulent mobile connections have made this service increasingly important. Developed by the DoT, Sanchar Saathi provides a practical way for citizens to monitor and manage the mobile connections linked to their documents.

Originally launched as a web portal in 2023 to help users report stolen phones, the platform was expanded with a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS, officially released on 17 January 2025.

Key Feature: Track and Block Unauthorised SIM Cards

The app places control directly in the hands of users. Its most valuable feature shows you every active mobile connection registered with your identity proof. For anyone whose documents, such as Aadhaar, may have been misused by criminals, this list can be an essential line of defence. If you spot a number you never bought, it is a clear sign of misuse.

The process is straightforward. Users log in with any active mobile number and complete an OTP verification. The app then displays all SIM cards currently associated with the same identity. If an unauthorised connection appears, you can immediately mark it as “Not My Number”. The DoT and telecom operators then take prompt action to block the connection and prevent further misuse.

Sanchar Saathi also offers other important features:

Block Lost or Stolen Mobiles (CEIR): Allows users to block a lost or stolen device via its IMEI number, ensuring it cannot be used on any network.

Report Suspected Fraud (Chakshu): Lets users report suspicious calls or messages that may be linked to financial fraud or impersonation attempts.

Controversy Over Mandatory Installation

The app recently made headlines for reasons beyond its security benefits. The DoT issued an order that would have required all new smartphones sold in India to come with the Sanchar Saathi app pre-installed. This move raised concerns about privacy and potential surveillance, prompting strong objections from manufacturers and civil society groups.

Following significant public backlash, the government withdrew the order in December 2025, confirming that the app would remain optional.

Despite the controversy, the app has seen strong adoption. The government reports more than two crore downloads and says it is helping citizens report thousands of cyber fraud cases every day.