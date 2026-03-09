SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive launched, price starts at Rs 2049

SanDisk has launched a USB-C Extreme Fit flash drive in India. The company claims it is the World’s Smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive, designed to offer higher storage in a compact form factor for tablets and laptops.

This compact flash drive features a leave-in storage that connects via USB-C, making it compatible with laptops, tablets, and other USB-C port devices. The company claims that the drive supports read speeds of up to 400MB/s on the 128GB–1TB variants, and up to 300MB/s for the 64GB model.

Advertisement

The flash drive is designed for professionals, students, and everyday users who need to back up and restore files using the SanDisk Memory Zone app, available for Windows and Mac.

Tareq Husseini, Senior Director, Sales, IMEA, at Sandisk, said, “From students to professionals, many consumers today carry slim laptops and tablets with them. In addition to their devices, they need storage that fits perfectly and inconspicuously into their on-the-go lifestyles. At Sandisk, we are focused on innovation that keeps up with evolving consumer needs, so they can continue to create without interruptions.”

SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive price and availability in India

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive comes at a starting price of Rs 2049 for the 64GB storage. It also comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and up to 1TB storage options, which are priced at Rs 2,799, Rs 4,899, Rs 4,999, and Rs 17,299, respectively. The flash drive can be purchased exclusively on Flipkart in India.