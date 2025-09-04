Business Today
News
technology
news
Sandisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD launched in India: Check storage, features, price

Sandisk has launched the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD in India with read speeds up to 7,100 MB/s, capacities from 500GB to 4TB, and prices starting at ₹3,999.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025 11:15 AM IST
Sandisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD launched in India: Check storage, features, priceSandisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD launched in India

Sandisk has announced the launch of its WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD in India, positioning the drive as a solution for creators, professionals, and users who need faster performance for demanding computing tasks.

The WD Blue SN5100 builds on the company’s existing Blue series of SSDs and is aimed at accelerating AI-enabled workflows, productivity-heavy applications, and advanced video editing workloads in 4K and 8K. Sandisk claims the new drive offers up to 30% higher performance compared to the previous generation, the WD Blue SN5000, delivering read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s on the 1TB and 2TB variants.

The SSD is powered by Sandisk’s BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND technology, which allows higher density and capacity, and enhanced by the company’s nCache 4.0 technology for faster large-file transfers and smoother handling of intensive applications. Available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities, the single-sided M.2 2280 drive is designed to suit a range of laptops and desktops.

In addition to performance improvements, Sandisk is including several tools to enhance the user experience. Buyers will have access to Acronis True Image for Sandisk, a software utility to help with seamless data migration, as well as the Sandisk Dashboard application for monitoring drive health and installing firmware updates. The drive is also backed by a five-year limited warranty, or until the maximum endurance limit measured in terabytes written (TBW) is reached.

The WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD is priced starting at ₹3,999 for the 500GB model. It will be sold via shop.sandisk.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and authorised IT retailers across India.

Published on: Sep 4, 2025 11:15 AM IST
