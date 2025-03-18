Sarvam AI: The startup building India’s first homegrown Generative AI for every language

Sarvam AI is making waves in India’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. Founded in 2023 by Dr. Vivek Raghavan and Dr. Pratyush Kumar, this Bengaluru-based startup is developing large language models (LLMs) specifically designed for India’s linguistic diversity.

At a time when global AI giants like OpenAI and Google DeepMind dominate the space, Sarvam AI is building solutions tailored for India’s unique needs focusing on voice-first applications and deep integration of Indian languages.

The startup is led by two industry veterans who bring a blend of public infrastructure expertise, AI research, and large-scale systems engineering.

Dr. Vivek Raghavan: The Architect of Digital India’s Backbone

A technologist deeply embedded in India’s digital revolution, Dr. Raghavan played a crucial role in Aadhaar, the world’s largest digital identity program. He joined just before the first Aadhaar was issued and stayed through its expansion, witnessing the generation of the billionth Aadhaar.

His expertise extends beyond identity systems. He has advised Bhashini—India’s national AI-driven language platform—and was the Chief Mentor at AI4Bharat, a leading initiative for open-source AI datasets in Indian languages.

Holding an M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a B.Tech. from IIT Delhi, Dr. Raghavan is focused on applying AI to solve large-scale, real-world problems.

Dr. Pratyush Kumar: The AI Visionary Democratizing Machine Learning

With a Ph.D. from ETH Zurich and a B.Tech. from IIT Bombay, Dr. Kumar’s expertise spans AI research, systems engineering, and education. His career includes stints at Microsoft Research, IBM Research, and IIT Madras, where he pioneered AI applications for Indian languages.

Before co-founding Sarvam AI, Dr Kumar co-founded AI4Bharat and PadhAI, a platform that introduced thousands of students to deep learning. His mission? To make generative AI as impactful in India as it is in the West—by designing models that understand and process Indian languages natively.

Unlike many AI startups that rely on pre-trained Western models, Sarvam AI is developing LLMs from the ground up, optimized for Indian languages and use cases.

The company’s AI platform enables businesses and developers to build and test generative AI applications, particularly voice-first interfaces, which are crucial for bridging digital access gaps in India.

Sarvam AI’s vision caught the attention of global investors early on. In December 2023, the company secured a $41 million Series A funding round, led by Lightspeed, with participation from Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures.

This investment solidified Sarvam AI’s position as one of India’s most promising AI startups, highlighting its potential to develop population-scale AI applications tailored for India’s multilingual landscape.

Later in 2024, the company launched a full-stack GenAI platform comprising of five products: Sarvam Agents, Sarvam 2B, Shuka 1.0, Sarvam Models, and A1. The aim behind these products was to improve AI adoption in Indian languages across the country.

Dr. Kumar also shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the AI startup could translate the recent Lex Fridman podcast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 9 Indian languages, including Gujarati, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, thereby making it more accessible to people speaking these languages and widen its reach.

India is home to over 1.4 billion people and more than 20 officially recognised languages. Yet, most AI models are designed for English and a handful of global languages. Sarvam AI aims to change that by creating AI that understands and interacts in multiple Indian languages, ensuring that AI doesn’t become another barrier but an enabler of accessibility and inclusion.

With government initiatives like Bhashini pushing for AI-driven language solutions, Sarvam AI is positioned at the forefront of India’s generative AI revolution.