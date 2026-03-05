Sarvam launches startup programme offering AI credits, tools to boost India’s developer ecosystem

Homegrown artificial intelligence startup Sarvam AI has launched a new programme aimed at supporting early-stage startups with access to AI models, infrastructure and engineering support, as it looks to expand adoption of its India-focused AI stack.

The Sarvam Startup Programme will provide selected startups with API credits, priority technical support and access to production-ready AI infrastructure, the company said on Thursday.

The initiative is designed to help startups build AI-powered products without having to invest heavily in infrastructure in the early stages.

“AI is the era for builders. We want to compound that momentum by powering the startup ecosystem with high-quality models and tools so they can create with full agency,” Sarvam said in a post announcing the programme.

Under the program, participating startups will receive six to 12 months of API credits matched to their scale, along with access to Sarvam’s core AI capabilities including speech-to-text, text-to-speech, translation, chat completion and document intelligence APIs.

The company said the tools are designed to support both English and more than 22 Indian languages, reflecting the growing demand for AI systems tailored to India’s multilingual digital ecosystem.

Startups selected for the programme will also receive direct access to Sarvam’s engineering team for priority support, helping them integrate AI capabilities and deploy applications in production environments.

In addition, Sarvam said it will work with participating startups on co-branded case studies and launch amplification when their products go live, offering visibility as part of the company’s broader ecosystem push.

“The program provides credits, priority support, and production-ready infrastructure so startups can focus fully on building,” the company said.