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Satya Nadella highlights India’s AI talent, sees massive developer community emerging by 2030

Satya Nadella highlights India’s AI talent, sees massive developer community emerging by 2030

Microsoft’s CEO pointed to India’s talent pool as a key strength, while technology leaders discussed AI infrastructure, semiconductors, data centres, quantum technology and deeper India-US cooperation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 3:56 PM IST
Satya Nadella highlights India’s AI talent, sees massive developer community emerging by 2030Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlights India's technology talent and AI potential at Seattle forum. (Photo: Indiainseattle)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has highlighted India’s growing technology talent and its potential to play a bigger role in the country’s AI ambitions. Speaking at a technology leaders’ forum in Seattle on Thursday, September 17, Nadella discussed India’s talent pool and the skills emerging in areas such as AI and software development.

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The remarks came at the IDEAS4INDIA: Indian American Tech CEOs Forum | Unlocking the Tech Dividend, which brought together more than 40 Indian-origin CEOs and CTOs. The discussions covered several areas of technology, including AI infrastructure, data centres, semiconductors, quantum technology and talent development.

Must Read: Microsoft AI chief warns Anthropic’s AI consciousness training could have ‘disastrous’ impact

Speaking of which, Nadella said, “India’s growing pool of technology talent could become one of the biggest drivers of its AI ambitions.” He also pointed India could have the world’s largest developer community by 2030. The forum highlighted the growing investments made by major technology companies in India, adding another point of discussion around the country’s technology growth.

Nadella on India’s AI opportunity

Nadella said Microsoft remains committed to India’s AI opportunity by helping build the infrastructure, skills and sovereign capabilities required for an AI-first future. He also highlighted the ingenuity of the human capital in India, while speaking about the country’s technology talent.

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The forum was organised by the Consulate General of India in Seattle and followed the India AI Impact Summit 2026. In the discussion, more than 40 Indian-origin technology CEOs and CTOs from companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, OpenAI, Anthropic and Intel took part.

The conversations covered AI infrastructure, data centres, semiconductor design and manufacturing, quantum research, talent and skilling, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

Microsoft, Amazon announce major India investments

The event also brought attention to investments by global companies in India. Microsoft has announced plans to invest $17.5 billion between 2026 and 2029 in India across cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and operations.

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Amazon has announced a $48 billion investment between 2026 and 2030, including plans to expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Costco is also setting up its first Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad.

The forum began with a minute’s silence for Indian-origin Seattle technology leaders Samir Bodas, co-founder and CEO of Icertis, and S. Somasegar, managing director at Madrona Venture Group and former Microsoft corporate vice president. Padma Shri recipient and former Intel technologist Ajay Bhatt also participated.

The discussions are expected to support India-US technology cooperation under the India-US TRUST Initiative, covering AI, quantum technology, semiconductors, space, telecom and biotechnology. 

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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 3:56 PM IST
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