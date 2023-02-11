Satya Nadella says 'lots of respect for Sundar Pichai', Microsoft made Google 'dance' with AI integration

Microsoft has long been a major player in the tech industry, with a strong presence in a number of different markets, including operating systems, office software, and gaming. In recent years, the company has set its sights on taking on Google in the artificial intelligence (AI) and search market.

Microsoft CEO Saya Nadella talked in a recent interview with The Verge about taking the search and AI fight to Google. He called Google an “800-pound gorilla” of the search world. Earlier this week, Microsoft announced the next version of the Bing search engine powered by the tech from OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT.

“At the end of the day, they’re the 800-pound gorilla in this. That is what they are. And I hope that, with our innovation, they will definitely want to come out and show that they can dance. And I want people to know that we made them dance, and I think that’ll be a great day,” Nadella said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Nadella was all praises for his Google counterpart Pichai. “I have the greatest of admiration for Google and what they’ve done. They’re an unbelievable company with great talent, and I have a lot of respect for Sundar [Pichai] and his team,” Nadella said.

Google has been the dominant player in the search market for many years, with its search engine, Google Search, accounting for the majority of web searches globally. However, Microsoft has been working to challenge Google's dominance in this area by investing in its own search engine, Bing, and incorporating AI technologies into the search experience. Microsft is also a key investor in OpenAI which developed ChatGPT, an AI-powered conversational model. It is a variant of the GPT (Generative Pretrained Transformer) language model.

Another area where Microsoft is taking on Google is in the cloud computing market. The company's Azure platform has been growing rapidly in recent years and is now a major player in the cloud computing market. By offering businesses and organizations a range of AI-powered tools and services through Azure, Microsoft is hoping to challenge Google's position in this market and provide customers with a more advanced and comprehensive cloud computing solution.

Google has also announced its "experimental conversation AI service" called Bard, to challenge the dominance of ChatGPT. However, no actual demos have been given or any way to sign up for the service yet.

