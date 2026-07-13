‘Scam Altman strikes again …’: Elon Musk mocks Sam Altman over Apple trade secret theft allegations

On July 10, Apple filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft. As the news went public, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took a direct hit at Sam Altman, fueling the years-long public feud over OpenAI’s evolution over the years.

Musk shared a X post mocking Altman as a scammer; the post read, “Scam Altman strikes again …” In several instances, Musk has addressed Altman as “Scam Altman,” showcasing his continued criticism of the OpenAI chief. Later, Musk shared another X post that said, “He takes scamming to a whole new level.”

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Scam Altman strikes again … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2026

Must read: Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft: What happened and why it matters

The mockery did not stop there; Musk also shared an image of Altman that says, “I’m doing this because I love it,” In the caption, the SpaceX chief wrote, “By “this” he means scamming.” He further added a comment saying, “He might literally love scamming more than any human alive!”

By “this” he means scamming 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yQ5wryw1Ai — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2026

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman

Back in 2015, Musk and Altman started OpenAI as a nonprofit artificial intelligence research lab. However, later in 2018, Musk left the board, donating tens of millions of dollars to help fund the organisation.

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He then argued that OpenAI has moved away from its original nonprofit mission by creating a complex network of for-profit entities and affiliates. He described this structure as "an opaque web of for-profit OpenAI affiliates," implying that it lacked transparency. Musk also filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman, but he ended up losing. Now, he intends to ask a higher court to review and potentially overturn the verdict.

Must read: OpenAI's new ChatGPT Work could change how you create documents, websites and software

The competition further escalated when Musk started poaching OpenAI engineers for Tesla's Autopilot self-driving technology. He also hired AI researcher Andrej Karpathy from OpenAI to Tesla. He also tried to merge OpenAI and Tesla, although the proposal was not approved by the board.

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Now, the feud is still ongoing as OpenAI continues to face legal challenges from Musk.

Altman’s reply to Musk

After a series of mockery on X, Altman ignited the feud, saying, “[H]omeboy you’re the one sellling public market investors on short-term space datacenters.” Musk replied to the post saying, “We start flying them next year. Maybe you can come see them if your parole officer approves.”

In another post, Altman talked about its new flagship model, the GPT 5.6 Sol, and said, “[T]here are a lot of benchmarks that suggest 5.6 sol is the best model in the world right now, but the most reliable way to tell is that elon is obsessed with me again.” He further added, “ I am not afraid of Apple, but I have tremendous respect for them. S-tier company.”