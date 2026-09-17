SEMICON India 2026: PM Modi highlights $13.5 billion semiconductor mission, 12 chip projects approved

Must Read: India’s chip push goes global: Semiconductor heavyweights deepen footprint ahead of SEMICON 2026

Addressing the event, PM Modi said India’s semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly and opening new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth. He also highlighted the expansion of the India Semiconductor Mission and the progress made so far.

SEMICON India 2026 focuses on the entire chip ecosystem

SEMICON India 2026 is jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI. The event is expected to bring together more than 600 exhibitors, including around 300 international companies, with delegates from more than 40 countries. It will even feature more than 150 speakers and over 15,000 square metres of exhibition space.

Advertisement

Must Read: Samsung begins rolling out One UI 9 with Android 17: Galaxy phones getting update and new features

A key highlight is the new “Sand to Silicon to Systems” Value Chain Experience. It represents different stages of the semiconductor ecosystem, covering chip design, wafer fabrication, assembly and testing, advanced packaging, materials, equipment, electronic components and systems. The event also includes country and state pavilions, a startup showcase, pitch competition, student hackathon and workforce development initiatives.

India expands semiconductor push

PM Modi said the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 has an expanded outlay of $13.5 billion, compared with $8 billion in the first phase. He also said India’s semiconductor ecosystem is creating new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth.

India's semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly. It is opening new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth. Addressing SEMICON India 2026 in Delhi. https://t.co/a7A2Rs89DI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2026

So far, 12 chip-making projects have been approved, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the number is expected to increase further under the next phase. Government data separately confirms that 12 semiconductor manufacturing projects have been approved, with three already having started commercial production.

Advertisement

The next phase, Semicon 2.0, focuses on six areas, which are chip design, semiconductor equipment and materials, fabrication facilities, advanced packaging, research and development, and talent development. The programme has been approved with a total government outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore.

SEMICON India 2026 is therefore aimed at bringing companies, investors, researchers and policymakers together across the semiconductor value chain, while creating partnerships and opportunities to expand India’s capabilities in chip manufacturing and related technologies.