Sennheiser launches the Momentum True Wireless 3 in India: Check out the details

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds have been launched in India and with these the company is hoping to take on the likes of Apple’s AirPods Pro, Sony WF-100XM4, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, and others. These buds come with features like adaptive noise cancellation, 28-hours of playback promise on a single charge, and multiple Bluetooth codec support.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 looks quite like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and sport the same in-canal design and come with a bunch of silicone tips for the best fit. The buds feature 7mm audio drivers that promise “immersive stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and detailed highs”.

Sennheiser has a ‘Sound Personalisation’ feature which should help provide an enhanced sound experience through a guided listening test that sets ups a sound profile based on each user’s hearing. Additionally, there is the Smart control app that can be used to tweak settings via the equaliser.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) and the feature adjusts to environmental, ambient noise to suppress it real-time. There is also the transparency mode that can be switched on with a touch.

The buds support multiple Bluetooth codecs like AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive which helps reduce latency during playback and gaming. And additionally, the buds feature three mics each for enhanced call quality.

By itself, the buds promise 3-hours of battery life which can be extended to 28 hours with the charging case. The case also supports wireless charging.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are going to be available for Rs 24,990, but there is an introductory price of Rs 21,990 that can be availed for a short period of time. The buds are available for sale starting May 18 and can be bought online from Amazon, electronic retail outlets, the Sennheiser e-store, etc. They are going to be available in three colours - black, graphite, and white. The white Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 will go on sale on a later date.

Also Read: Sennheiser Sport TWS earbuds launched in India, price set at Rs 10,990

Also Read: Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones with ANC and built-in Alexa launched in India