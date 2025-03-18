Severance Season 2 finale: Google adds easter egg in search results

Severance has become a huge success for Apple TV+, and ahead of the season 2 finale on Friday, search giant Google has put an easter egg in the search result. Users who put in 'Severance' in Google search will see huge blue balloons across their entire screen. The easter egg works on mobile and desktop alike.

Ben Stiller, director of the popular show, noted on X (formerly Twitter) that Google shows these blue balloons in honour of the season 2 finale.

Google Severance for blue balloons https://t.co/GUfwu124ro — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2025

The balloons are a reference to the blue Lumon balloons that Mr. Milchick gives Mark S. when he returns to the office in the first episode of season 2. Previously, Apple also used the blue balloons to promote the show, where it launched a webpage inviting users to upload their photos to put their own faces on one of Lumon’s blue balloons.

According to Apple, Severance has now become the most popular show ever on the Apple TV+ streaming platform, breaking all records set by Ted Lasso – a show about an American football manager taking over a team in England's Premier League football. Apple had earlier stated that the popularity of Severance led to a huge increase in subscriptions for Apple TV+ in January, compared to the previous month.