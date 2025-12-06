India’s government is examining a proposal submitted by the country’s top telecom lobby — the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) — that seeks to mandate always-on satellite-based location tracking on smartphones for enhanced surveillance.

The suggestion, sent to the government earlier this year, has not yet been accepted, with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and the Home Ministry still evaluating the implications. The move has triggered strong resistance from Apple, Google and Samsung over privacy and security concerns, according to a Reuters report.

The proposal, submitted to the government in June-July by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), urges the mandatory activation of Assisted Global Positioning System (A-GPS) at the device level, operating continuously and without the user’s knowledge or ability to disable it. COAI represents major telecom providers, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Meter-level tracking for law enforcement

If enforced, the change would dramatically increase India’s ability to pinpoint smartphone users. Current “cell tower triangulation” provides only broad area estimates, often with margins of hundreds of meters. A-GPS, enhanced by satellite signals and network assistance, can achieve accuracy within approximately one meter, allowing authorities to track a device with far greater precision.

Internal exchanges cited in the proposal claim such granular tracking could help in criminal investigations, rescue operations, and the recovery of stolen phones. Telecom operators argue that stronger geo-location capabilities would aid law-enforcement efforts in a country with hundreds of millions of users and rapidly increasing digital activity, as per the Reuters report.

However, the proposal also suggests removing location notifications and opt-out options, eliminating mechanisms many see as essential for transparency and user consent, it added.

Proposal unprecedented globally: Tech giants

The India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), which counts Apple and Google among its members, has reportedly told the government that no other country mandates always-on satellite tracking at the device level. Samsung has raised similar concerns, sources said.

Industry representatives argue that such a policy would undermine India’s privacy framework, leave users vulnerable to unwarranted surveillance, and expose groups such as journalists, activists, judges, diplomats and defence personnel to heightened risks. They also warn that making location services always active could create new data-security vulnerabilities.

A final decision has not yet been taken by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) or the Home Ministry. A stakeholder consultation is expected soon.

The debate comes on the heels of criticism surrounding the Department of Telecommunications’ earlier circular requiring mandatory installation of the Sanchar Saathi app — a move that was later withdrawn following public and industry objections.

India, with 735 million smartphones as of mid-2025 — 95% powered by Android and the rest by Apple’s iOS, according to Counterpoint Research — would become the world’s largest market to impose such a requirement if it moves forward.

What Is Satellite-Based Assisted GPS (A-GPS)?

1. What is A-GPS? A-GPS is an enhanced version of the standard Global Positioning System (GPS). It uses satellites + mobile networks to provide faster and more accurate location information.

GPS: Determines your location using signals from satellites orbiting Earth.

A-GPS: Adds assistance from mobile towers and internet networks to speed up the process and improve accuracy, especially in urban areas or indoors.

2. How A-GPS Works

Phone listens to GPS satellites to determine latitude/longitude.

Mobile towers and the internet assist by sending: satellite position data, time signals, nearby tower locations.

The device combines both data streams, resolving its position with precision up to 1 meter under ideal conditions.

This dual-source system helps the phone “lock” location far more quickly and accurately than GPS alone.

3. When A-GPS is normally activated: Under current global industry standards, A-GPS turns on: when an app requests location, when navigation is used, in emergency call situations (like 112), or when a user enables high-accuracy tracking. It is not designed to run continuously without user control.

4. What Would Change Under COAI’s Proposal? If implemented: A-GPS would be always active, even without user consent. Phones would not display notifications that location is being accessed. Users would have no option to disable satellite-based tracking. Authorities could pinpoint devices at meter-level precision, 24/7.

5. Why Is This Controversial?

Privacy & Civil Liberties: Always-on tracking enables real-time surveillance of all users.

Security risks: Constant location logging increases exposure in cases of data breaches.

Global precedent: Industry bodies say no country mandates such pervasive geolocation capability at the device level.

Targeting risks: Journalists, activists, judges, defence personnel and political figures become more vulnerable.

6. What Happens Next? The government is expected to hold a consultation with smartphone makers, telecom operators and civil-society groups before taking a final call. A decision from MeitY and the Home Ministry is awaited.