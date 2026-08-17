Should You Buy an iPhone 17 Now or Wait for iPhone 18? Here's What You Need to Know

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone Ultra in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18, however, is reportedly being pushed to spring 2027.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro launch could make older iPhones costlier, here’s what to expect

That changes the usual buying strategy. If you were expecting to buy the regular iPhone 18 this September, you may instead have to wait roughly six months longer.

Waiting may not mean lower prices

Usually, buying an older iPhone after a new generation launches can help you save money. This time, that may not happen.

Apple has already increased prices for some Macs and iPads, while iPhone prices have remained unchanged so far. However, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to cost $100 to $300 more, and the iPhone 18 could also become more expensive.

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max battery mAh revealed; likely to get 12% bigger capacity

It has also been suggested Apple could increase prices of existing iPhone 17 models when the new Pro phones arrive, partly because of rising memory costs. The iPhone 17 currently starts at $799, so buying now could make more financial sense, especially if you are paying upfront. With a 12- or 24-month payment plan, the difference may feel smaller each month.

Your old iPhone is worth more today

If you plan to trade in your current iPhone, there is another reason not to wait. Trade-in values typically fall whenever Apple introduces new iPhones. Your existing device is therefore likely to fetch more before the iPhone 18 Pro launch than afterwards.

Advertisement

iPhone 18 could cut corners

Some rumours suggest Apple may reduce costs on the standard iPhone 18. It could receive a less bright display and an A20 chip with fewer GPU cores. Apple may also use components from the lower-cost iPhone 18e, potentially reducing the feature gap between the two models.

The phone could still bring meaningful upgrades. Rumours point to a 2nm A20 chip, 9GB or 12GB RAM, a possible 24-megapixel front camera, a smaller Dynamic Island and Apple's C2 modem for faster, more reliable connectivity.

What about iOS 27?

RAM could be important. The iPhone 17 has 8GB, while the iPhone 18 is rumoured to get either 9GB or 12GB. Apple's iOS 27 Siri Expressive Voices and dictation improvements reportedly require 12GB RAM. So if the iPhone 18 gets only 9GB, waiting will not unlock those features.

For most buyers, the iPhone 17 remains a strong choice. It offers a 120Hz ProMotion display, Always-On display, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras and a chip that is only slightly behind the 17 Pro. It misses out on a telephoto camera, has less RAM, a less durable chassis and a smaller battery.

If you are upgrading from an iPhone 13, 14 or 15, the iPhone 17 should still feel like a major upgrade. If you need a phone now, buying it could be the safer choice. If you specifically want the rumoured iPhone 18 upgrades and can wait until spring 2027, holding off remains an option.