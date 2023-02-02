scorecardresearch
'Sip and Snap': Realme teams up with Coca-Cola for limited edition smartphone

The new limited Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will be launched on February 10 at 12:30 PM IST. The smartphone gets the same internals as the Pro model.

As far as limited edition phones go, this could be an un-expected pairing: Realme and Coco-Cola. The brands have announced a new limited edition smartphone: realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. The Coca-Cola phone can be easily recognized by the colour scheme. The phone features the iconic red and black design of Coca-Cola. 

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Availability

The new limited Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will be launched on February 10 at 12:30 PM IST. The smartphone gets the same internals as the Pro model. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a 108MP ProLight camera.

For booking the limited edition device the buyers can go to realme.com. The company claims that only 6,000 units will be available globally. Bookings will come with a unique limited number card for customers. 

Published on: Feb 02, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Feb 02, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
