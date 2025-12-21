‘Skilling is new resilience’: Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok maps future of work in AI era

Artificial intelligence has moved well beyond hype and pilots, entering a phase where it is already reshaping how businesses operate, Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, has said. As AI adoption accelerates, Chandok argues that continuous skilling will be the single most important safeguard for individuals and organisations facing sweeping technological change.

Speaking to PTI, Chandok said the next chapter of AI will be defined by how responsibly, inclusively and thoughtfully it is scaled. “AI is delivering real impact today,” he said, adding that the focus must now shift from experimentation to outcomes.

From scarce to 'unmetered' intelligence

One of Chandok’s key predictions is that intelligence will move from being scarce to abundant. With advances in compute and large-scale models, organisations are entering an era of what he described as “unmetered intelligence”, where computing power increasingly translates directly into cognition and decision-making capability.

In this environment, AI agents will work alongside humans as “digital colleagues”, taking on tasks, reasoning across data and supporting complex decisions. However, Chandok stressed that people will remain firmly in control, guiding AI systems and being accountable for outcomes.

At the same time, business models will be reshaped. Value creation will shift away from effort, delay and rigid processes towards measurable outcomes, speed and impact.

India’s AI advantage

Chandok highlighted India’s unique position in the global AI race, pointing to the country’s digital public infrastructure as a powerful enabler of mass adoption. When combined with AI, this infrastructure allows technology to scale at population level — from classrooms and clinics to farms and factories.

This belief underpins Microsoft’s largest-ever investment in Asia. Earlier this month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, during his visit to India, announced a $17.5 billion commitment to build cloud and AI infrastructure and strengthen sovereign AI capabilities to support the country’s AI-first future.

Chandok said India has already crossed a crucial inflection point. Across aviation, healthcare, financial services and manufacturing, organisations are redesigning core operations using AI. “Whether it is Air India reimagining customer engagement, Apollo Hospitals supporting clinicians, ICICI Lombard reshaping core processes, or Asian Paints bending the curve on innovation, India has moved from experimenting with AI to putting it to work,” he said.

Jobs, tasks and the skilling imperative

As AI becomes embedded in every day work, Chandok said jobs themselves are changing. Roles are breaking down into tasks, careers are becoming more fluid, and traditional linear paths are giving way to dynamic skill-based journeys. In such a world, the most durable advantage is the ability to keep learning.

“Skilling is the most essential form of resilience in the AI era,” Chandok said, noting Microsoft’s commitment to equip 20 million people in India by 2030 with skills needed to participate in and shape the AI transformation.

A view shared by global CEOs

Chandok’s emphasis on lifelong learning echoes a growing consensus among global business leaders. Satya Nadella has consistently championed a “learn-it-all” mindset as AI automates routine knowledge work. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has similarly stressed adaptability and continuous learning as critical in an AI-driven economy.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has warned that while AI may outperform humans in many cognitive tasks, people who continuously upgrade their skills will remain relevant by working alongside intelligent systems. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also spoken about AI agents taking over repetitive digital tasks, freeing humans to focus on creativity and judgment — provided they have the right skills.

For Chandok, these views converge on a clear conclusion: in an AI-powered future defined by abundant intelligence and rapid change, skills — not job titles — will be the true currency.