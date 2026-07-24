Skip Apple iPhone 18; 3 reasons to buy iPhone 17 now

Apple is expected to launch new-generation iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable in September of 2026. However, the standard iPhone 18 model is expected to launch in 2027. However, with ongoing challenges in the tech market, including RAM shortages and rising memory chip prices, consumers may be wondering whether it's worth waiting for Apple's next-generation iPhone.

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Must read: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max could get up to Rs 12,000 price hike in India, starting from…

3 reasons to buy iPhone 17 and skip iPhone 18

iPhone price hike is coming: In recent months, several brands, including Apple, have increased prices of several of their devices across iPads, MacBook, Apple TV, and others. On the other hand, iPhone 17 series prices were also hiked in Japan, and it is expected to affect other regions as well.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, Apple is expected to increase iPhone 17 series prices by up to Rs 12,000. The price hike is expected to start reflecting as soon as the start of August. In addition, iPhone 18 models are also expected to launch with a price hike.

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iPhone 18 launch delay: Apple has reportedly changed its launch timelines, and it will now happen in two phases. Reportedly, the September launch will consist of high-end models like iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Fold. Whereas the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 could launch around March 2027.

iPhone 18 likely to be a downgrade: Apple may scale back some hardware features on the standard iPhone 18 to keep the prices under control. For this reason, Apple may use a less advanced display and a lower-end chip, similar to internal components in the cheaper iPhone 18e. It is also suggested that iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e could offer better value against new generation models.



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Although the iPhone 18 lineup may not be a bad purchase, but if you're using an iPhone launched before 2025, you may not need to wait for the iPhone 18. In addition, an iPhone 17 model could be the more practical and cost-effective choice