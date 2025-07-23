Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Sleep score is coming to Apple Watch, works similar to Fitbit, Garmin

Sleep score is coming to Apple Watch, works similar to Fitbit, Garmin

New code spotted by MacRumors suggests that Apple might be working on this feature for watchOS 26.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lakshay Kumar
Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025 12:01 PM IST
Sleep score is coming to Apple Watch, works similar to Fitbit, GarminApple Watch Sleep Score (Credits: MacRumors)

Apple may be preparing to introduce a sleep score feature for the Apple Watch, according to details uncovered in the latest iOS 26 beta by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.

Moser discovered a graphic embedded within the Health app code, depicting an Apple Watch display showing the number "84" encircled by three coloured bars. These colours appear to align with sleep stage indicators already used by Apple: orange likely represents time awake, while shades of blue may correspond to REM and Core or Deep sleep stages.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Surrounding the watch in the graphic are various sleep-related icons frequently seen throughout iOS, including a moon and stars, "zzz", a bed, a sleep stage diagram, an alarm clock, and a thermometer. Notably, the image is internally named "Watch Focus Score," hinting that Apple may be developing a new composite sleep-related metric, possibly aimed at predicting daytime focus based on sleep quality.

Many rival wearables, such as Fitbit, Oura Ring, and Garmin, already provide users with a daily sleep score: an at-a-glance metric summarising sleep quality by combining duration, sleep stages, and physiological metrics like heart rate and temperature. In contrast, Apple Watch has thus far offered only granular sleep stage and duration data, lacking a composite score that rivals have used to engage users and deliver actionable insights.

Advertisement

The presence of a thermometer icon in the graphic may also suggest that the potential sleep score could incorporate multiple health metrics, similar to the Vitals feature introduced with watchOS 11.

However, Apple has not officially confirmed the feature, and no additional references to a sleep score have been found in the current beta. It remains unclear whether this functionality will debut with watchOS 26 or if the image represents an entirely different feature under development.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 23, 2025 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today