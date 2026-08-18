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Slow internet at home? 5 ways to boost your Wi-Fi speed and connection

Slow internet at home? 5 ways to boost your Wi-Fi speed and connection

Is your home Wi-Fi slowing you down during video calls, streaming or downloads? These five simple tips can help you improve your connection without immediately replacing your router.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 9:45 AM IST
Slow internet at home? 5 ways to boost your Wi-Fi speed and connectionTry these simple Wi-Fi fixes to improve your home internet speed and connection.

Slow Wi-Fi can become frustrating when you are trying to stream a movie, join a video call or download an app. With televisions, laptops, smartphones and smart speakers sharing the same network, your connection can feel slower as more devices compete for bandwidth.

These fixes are simple enough to try yourself.

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Start with where you keep the router

One of the easiest things you can change is the router’s location. Keep it in a central area so the wireless signal can reach different rooms effectively. Avoid placing it behind walls or other obstructions that can weaken the signal. You should also keep the router away from major appliances such as microwaves, which can interfere with wireless signals.

Switch to the faster Wi-Fi band

If your router supports dual-band Wi-Fi, you will usually see 2.4GHz and 5GHz options. For devices that need faster connections, such as those used for video calls or gaming, switching to the 5GHz band can help deliver better speeds. The 2.4GHz band can still be useful for devices that are farther away and do not require high speeds.

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Give your router a regular reboot

The familiar advice of turning a device off and on can help with your router. Restarting it every few days can give the hardware a short break and may help reduce speed or latency issues. Regular reboots can also help prevent excessive heating, which is not ideal for the router’s longevity.

Remove devices you no longer need

You may have more devices connected to your Wi-Fi than you realise. Check your router’s app, open the device-management section and remove devices that do not need constant access. Reducing this load can help free up network capacity.

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An old router could be the problem

If these changes do not improve your connection, your router itself may be outdated. Upgrading to a newer model could be a better solution for persistent slow speeds.

Still facing weak connectivity? Contact your internet service provider and ask them to check whether there are network “black areas” around your home where the signal is weak. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 9:45 AM IST
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