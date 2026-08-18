Slow internet at home? 5 ways to boost your Wi-Fi speed and connection

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Start with where you keep the router

One of the easiest things you can change is the router’s location. Keep it in a central area so the wireless signal can reach different rooms effectively. Avoid placing it behind walls or other obstructions that can weaken the signal. You should also keep the router away from major appliances such as microwaves, which can interfere with wireless signals.

Switch to the faster Wi-Fi band

If your router supports dual-band Wi-Fi, you will usually see 2.4GHz and 5GHz options. For devices that need faster connections, such as those used for video calls or gaming, switching to the 5GHz band can help deliver better speeds. The 2.4GHz band can still be useful for devices that are farther away and do not require high speeds.

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Give your router a regular reboot

The familiar advice of turning a device off and on can help with your router. Restarting it every few days can give the hardware a short break and may help reduce speed or latency issues. Regular reboots can also help prevent excessive heating, which is not ideal for the router’s longevity.

Remove devices you no longer need

You may have more devices connected to your Wi-Fi than you realise. Check your router’s app, open the device-management section and remove devices that do not need constant access. Reducing this load can help free up network capacity.

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An old router could be the problem

If these changes do not improve your connection, your router itself may be outdated. Upgrading to a newer model could be a better solution for persistent slow speeds.

Still facing weak connectivity? Contact your internet service provider and ask them to check whether there are network “black areas” around your home where the signal is weak.

