Snapchat limits storage for Memories, introduces paid plans for cloud storage options

Snap is changing how Snapchat Memories work, placing limits on what was once an unlimited feature. Since launching in 2016, Memories has quietly grown into a vast archive, holding more than a trillion saved Snaps worldwide. Now, users will be capped at 5GB of free storage, with additional space available only through paid plans.

Advertisement

Related Articles

To manage the overflow, Snap has introduced new Memories Storage Plans. The entry-level option provides 100GB for $1.99 per month. Existing Snapchat+ subscribers, who currently pay $3.99 per month, will see their limit automatically raised to 250GB. At the top end, a new Platinum tier bundles 5TB of storage for $15.99 per month.

The company has stressed that most users will remain unaffected, since the majority are well below the 5GB threshold. However, for those already exceeding the cap, Snap is offering a one-year grace period with temporary storage before they must choose a plan.

The change signals Snap’s broader push to diversify revenue beyond advertising. Last month, the company launched Lens+, a $9 subscription offering exclusive augmented reality effects. By monetising storage, Snapchat joins the ranks of tech giants such as Google and Apple, which also charge for cloud storage.

Advertisement

For casual users, the update may have little impact. But for those who rely on Snapchat as a long-term photo archive, the decision will be whether to trim their saved content or start paying to keep every memory intact.