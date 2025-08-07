Snapchat, WPP Media, Lumen say attention is the new currency in digital advertising

Snapchat, in collaboration with WPP Media and attention measurement firm Lumen, has released a landmark study titled Attention Advantage, described as India’s largest multi-platform research into digital advertising attention. The study aims to provide a new framework for understanding how genuine attention impacts brand outcomes, particularly among India’s growing Gen Z population.

With a projected spending power of $2 trillion by 2035, India’s 377 million-strong Gen Z demographic represents a significant opportunity for advertisers. However, this generation is increasingly selective about the content they engage with, making traditional digital advertising metrics less effective.

The study, based on data from over 3,000 Indian participants, used Lumen’s proprietary eye-tracking technology to measure visual attention across a variety of digital platforms. WPP Media deployed a consistent ad campaign across multiple sectors, including FMCG, automotive, QSR and fashion, to determine how different platforms and formats influence attention and engagement.

Key findings

A 5% increase in attention can lead to a twofold improvement in brand perception.

Attention was found to be eight times more effective than view-through rates in predicting brand recall, and four times better at forecasting brand favourability.

The quality of attention matters: while brief exposure (under one second) can aid recall, sustained attention (over three seconds) is needed for deeper brand engagement. However, the benefits tend to plateau after nine seconds.

A new metric called Attention Per Mille (APM) was introduced to quantify how much attention is gained per 1,000 impressions, with an additional cost-per-APM metric to assess efficiency.

Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen Research, stated that the findings offer "definitive, large-scale proof" that real human attention is a leading indicator of business success. “Our research identifies the winning formulas on platforms like Snapchat, where the immersive experience drives attention levels twice as high as on traditional platforms,” he said.

Amin Lakhani, President of Client Solutions at WPP Media South Asia, said the study provides clients with a clear and measurable return on investment. “This framework gives our teams a clear guide to optimise investment and deliver superior results in the attention economy,” he added.

The Snapchat effect

According to the study, Snapchat performs strongly in capturing Gen Z attention, with users on the platform paying nearly twice as much attention to ads compared to conventional platforms. Augmented reality (AR) Lenses were identified as the most effective format, delivering over twice the voluntary attention and being three times more efficient than other ad types.

Adding Snapchat to a media mix was found to increase attention among Gen Z audiences by up to 22%.

The Attention Playbook

The study outlines three strategic recommendations for brands:

Choose the right platform – Brands should focus on platforms where Gen Z is most active and engaged, such as Snapchat, where features like AR Lenses see high interaction.

Leverage effective formats – A combination of non-skippable video and AR was deemed the most impactful approach.

Optimise creative execution – Authentic, user-generated content, clear branding, and music tailored to the platform were shown to significantly improve engagement.

The Attention Advantage report positions attention as a more meaningful metric for digital advertising success in India, especially as brands seek to connect with younger audiences in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.