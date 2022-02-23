Someone just broke the OnePlus 10 Pro in half, we aren’t making this up

If you were thinking of getting the latest OnePlus flagship device, the OnePlus 10 Pro, then maybe you should take a look at this video first. Of course, one does not voluntarily inflict such torture on their smartphones in real life, but it’s good to know what would happen if one did. And since we really don’t want to destroy devices like that, we prefer watching someone else do it.

The most reliable person in this area is YouTuber Zack Nelson, or as he is better known - JerryRigEverything. In his latest video, Nelson snapped the OnePlus 10 Pro in half, and that’s what we are going to talk about. Nelson tests devices for their durability for his videos and these include scratches on the screen, on the camera lens, tests for structural integrity, and more.

While the OnePlus 9 Pro had survived Nelson’s durability test, the OnePlus 10 Pro broke in to two pieces during the structural integrity test. You can watch the whole video below:

The glass on the back of the OnePlus 10 Pro started cracking the moment Nelson applied pressure on the middle (watch 6.57 onwards) with a majority of the cracks appearing right below the camera module. When more pressure was applied, the device pretty much broke into two and was rendered unusable.

Nelson pointed out before he started testing the device that the smartphone was not available in the US yet. During the tests when the OnePlus 10 Pro broke into two, he joked that maybe the device was not going on sale there since the Americans might be too fat for it. The point he was making here is that while the OnePlus 10 Pro might survive most things in the front pocket, in the back pocket it might not be so lucky, and that is something to worry about.

However, it was not all bad news for OnePlus’ new flagship. The Gorilla Glass Victus that protects the screen showed scratches only at level 6 on the Mohs scale, while deeper grooves appeared at level 7.

Nelson also scratched the in-display fingerprint scanner area and that managed to work perfectly despite the damage.

And despite not having an official IP rating, Nelson found out that the phone’s SIM card slot did include a water-protective gasket, so the smartphone can survive accidental splashes.

Also, OnePlus 10 Pro is not the only device that did not survive Nelson’s durability test. The OG OnePlus Nord (tested in July 2020) did not make it, and neither did the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds and a phone codenamed Oscar are in the works, leak suggests

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G now on sale in India: Offers, best price, and 5 reasons why it's worth your attention