Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Sonos brings festive season discounts with up to 27% savings on Amazon, Flipkart sales

Sonos brings festive season discounts with up to 27% savings on Amazon, Flipkart sales

Sonos announces festive season discounts on its premium speakers and headphones, with prices starting from ₹19,549. Deals available on Amazon and Flipkart from 23 September.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2025 1:16 PM IST
Sonos brings festive season discounts with up to 27% savings on Amazon, Flipkart salesSonos brings festive season discounts in India

As the festive sales season begins with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, Sonos has announced price reductions across its range of speakers and headphones. Discounts between 15% and 27% will be available from 23 September.

The Sonos Ace headphones, which feature spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, dynamic head tracking and active noise cancellation, are being offered at ₹29,749, down from the original price of ₹39,999.

Advertisement

The Sonos Era 300, equipped with a six-driver spatial audio architecture, will be available at ₹40,799 compared to its earlier price of ₹50,999. Meanwhile, the more compact Sonos Era 100, with stereo sound and Trueplay tuning, is listed at ₹19,549, reduced from ₹22,999.

For larger home entertainment setups, the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar is priced at ₹84,999, down from ₹99,999, while the Sonos Sub Gen 4 subwoofer is available at ₹67,999, reduced from ₹84,999.

Other deals include the Sonos AMP at ₹63,749, down from ₹74,999, and the Sonos Five at ₹46,749, reduced from ₹62,499. The Sonos Beam soundbar is being sold at ₹45,599 compared to its original price of ₹59,999, and the portable Sonos Move 2 is listed at ₹38,249, down from ₹47,999.

Advertisement

The Sonos Ray is available at ₹19,549, reduced from ₹22,999, while the Sonos Sub Mini is priced at ₹38,249, down from ₹48,999.

The festive season offers on Sonos products will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart starting 23 September.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 23, 2025 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today