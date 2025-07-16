Sonos Move 2 now available in India for Rs 49,999: Check features and availability here

Sonos has officially brought the Move 2 to India at a price of ₹49,999. The speaker offers stereo sound, up to 24 hours of battery life, and a rugged, water-resistant build designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

The Move 2 builds on the foundation of its predecessor with significant upgrades to both hardware and software. Sonos says that the new acoustic architecture includes dual tweeters for a stereo listening experience and a precision-tuned woofer for enhanced bass response.

The speaker supports concurrent Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to stream audio in various configurations, including pairing two Move 2 units in stereo or integrating with an existing Sonos system. It also features a USB-C port capable of charging external devices. The Move 2 is constructed using recycled plastics, features a replaceable battery, and is packaged without virgin plastics.

Designed to be highly durable, the Move 2 comes with an IP56 rating, making it resistant to dust, water splashes, and accidental drops. The automatic Trueplay tuning technology adjusts the sound based on the speaker’s environment for optimal audio performance.

The speaker is available in three colour options: Olive, Black, and White. It shares the same user interface as Sonos' Era line, including a capacitive volume slider, and supports voice controls via Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa, as well as playback through the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth.

Sonos’ General Manager for APAC, Rennie Addabbo, commented on the launch: “India is one of the fastest evolving audio markets globally, where portability and design matter just as much as sound quality. With Move 2, we bring a true stereo experience into a beautifully compact and durable form factor that fits seamlessly into how people live—indoors or out—while connecting easily to the wider Sonos ecosystem.”

The Move 2 is now available through Sonos' official channels in India.