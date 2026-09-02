Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Sonos Play coming to India: Sonos launches Sonos 27 AI audio OS, Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra

Sonos Play coming to India: Sonos launches Sonos 27 AI audio OS, Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra

Sonos is reshaping its connected audio ecosystem with AI-led controls, smarter speaker interactions and new premium hardware, while expanding its portable speaker lineup into the Indian market this month.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 3:51 PM IST
Sonos Play coming to India: Sonos launches Sonos 27 AI audio OS, Beam Ultra and Ace UltraSonos 27 brings AI controls and ChatGPT integration.

Sonos has introduced Sonos 27, the latest version of its audio operating system, bringing AI-powered controls, a redesigned app and new ways for its speakers and headphones to work together. 

The company has also launched the Beam Ultra soundbar and Ace Ultra headphones globally, while announcing that the Sonos Play portable speaker will arrive in India on September 8. 

Advertisement

Must Read: After TCS, Wipro installs employee productivity tracker: Inactive days could trigger leave

For you, the biggest change is the ability to control a Sonos system through its own AI assistant or authorised external AI agents such as ChatGPT. The new software also brings smarter speaker connections, while the premium hardware will reach India later.

Sonos 27 brings AI to audio

Sonos says Sonos 27 is the result of two decades of work on its audio platform. The update introduces Sonos 27 voice, an assistant designed for music and mood curation.

Must Read: Google Pics: Google launches AI design tool to take on Canva and Adobe Express

Its Sonos 27 mcp feature allows external AI assistants and agents, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to connect to a Sonos system after user authorisation. You could, for instance, ask ChatGPT to play music in different parts of your home without leaving the conversation. Sonos is also developing Custom Agents, allowing you to create AI agents with their preferred model, personality and voice.

Advertisement

Sonos speakers can adapt automatically

Sonos is introducing its Sonos Fabric system, which allows compatible products to detect each other and adjust their roles. One feature will allow compatible portable speakers to automatically become rear surrounds when moved into position.

Sonos Play comes to India

Sonos Play will launch in India on September 8 for Rs 35,999. The portable speaker connects to a Sonos system over Wi-Fi and offers up to 24 hours of battery life, an IP67-rated waterproof design, a built-in power bank and a replaceable battery.

For the first time, multiple Sonos Play speakers can also be grouped through Bluetooth when you are away from home. The speaker supports Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, voice services and the Sonos app.

Advertisement

Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra

The Beam Ultra is a mid-size soundbar with 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos, AI Speech Enhancement, Night Sound and Trueplay tuning. The Ace Ultra headphones feature spatial audio, Active Noise Cancellation and 10 microphones for adaptive noise cancellation. 

They offer up to 35 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, while a three-minute charge provides up to three hours of playback.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more