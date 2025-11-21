Sonu Nigam performs live duet with Mohammed Rafi using AI

In a moment blending musical nostalgia with technological innovation, singer Sonu Nigam performed a live duet with the late legendary artist Mohammed Rafi, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recreate Rafi’s voice. The performance took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convocation Complex (SKICC) in Kashmir.

A clip of the event, shared by an attendee, has received significant appreciation online, leaving the audience "overwhelmed" by the combination of nostalgia and innovation. The fan who posted the video remarked: “I don't know how many people can relate to this… but this is god himself.. what Sonu Nigam did tonight was nothing more than making us feel his divine presence #rafifanforlife.”

The use of AI in this tribute drew numerous positive comments from fans. One fan commented, “When technology becomes pure emotion,” while another observed, “The right way to use AI. How lovely ❤️.”

Following the event, Nigam shared his perspective on the role of AI in music production with The Indian Express. When asked how AI impacts the creative process, especially when recreating the voices of icons like Rafi and Kishore Kumar, the singer stressed the importance of human control.

He stated, “AI should be treated as an assistant, not as your boss. It's a tool that can support creativity, but it should never replace the human soul that gives music its true essence.”

The concert itself was deemed a magnificent occasion, set against the scenic backdrop of the Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Mountains. It was the first such major event in the Valley since the Pahalgam attack. The performance was part of Nigam's wider seven-city Satrangi Re tour.