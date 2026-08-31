Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Sony accuses Anthropic of copying its music for Claude AI training; AI giant could pay up to $150,000 per song

Sony accuses Anthropic of copying its music for Claude AI training; AI giant could pay up to $150,000 per song

The music publishers also claim that Anthropic made huge profits from music that it allegedly used without permission. Now, it is demanding $150,000 in damages for each copyrighted work.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 4:13 PM IST
Sony accuses Anthropic of copying its music for Claude AI training; AI giant could pay up to $150,000 per song Sony and Warner are essentially saying Anthropic used their works without the necessary permission or licensing.

Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music, two music giants, have reportedly filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, accusing it of copyright and intellectual-property theft. According to a Business Insider report, the companies are potentially seeking billions of dollars in damages. The music publishers are using very strong language in their complaint, accusing Anthropic of being responsible for one of the largest and most blatant ongoing cases of intellectual-property theft in history.

Advertisement

Must read: Big victory for Anthropic: US court strikes down Pentagon blacklist over 'illegal retaliation'

Why did Sony accuse Anthropic? 

The lawsuit was filed on August 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The companies also directly name Anthropic CEO and cofounder Dario Amodei and cofounder Benjamin Mann in the lawsuit. In the lawsuit, the music companies accuse Anthropic of a “brazen campaign of illegally torrenting, scraping, and downloading copyrighted works on a massive scale” to train its AI models.

The music publishers also claim that Anthropic made huge profits from music that it allegedly used without permission. Now, it is demanding $150,000 in damages for each copyrighted work and $25,000 for each copyright violation. Now, the company is saying that Anthropic used thousands of songs, for which the compensation could reach billions of dollars.

Advertisement

Must read: Google tops AI trust rankings, OpenAI and Anthropic struggles to keep up

The publishers also mentioned the names of songs, such as Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, All I Want for Christmas Is You, Eye of the Tiger, and Here Comes Santa Claus, which are copyrighted musical works, and Sony and Warner are essentially saying Anthropic used these works without the necessary permission or licensing.

This is not the first lawsuit for Anthropic for using copyrighted material to train its AI models. Earlier this year, Anthropic agreed to a $1.5 billion settlement with book publishers after being accused of using copyrighted books to train its AI models without permission.

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's largest music company, along with Concord Music Group and ABKCO Music, sued Anthropic over alleged copyright infringement. Now, their latest lawsuit is seeking more than $3 billion in damages.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more