Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 soundbar launched in India starting Rs 39,990

Sony India has announced the launch of two new home audio products under its BRAVIA Theatre line-up: the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6, with a focus on delivering a cinematic audio experience for Indian households.

The BRAVIA Theatre System 6 is a 5.1-channel, 1000W sound system with wireless rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer, while the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar equipped with upfiring speakers and a wireless subwoofer. Both models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, aiming to replicate immersive surround sound typically associated with cinema halls.

Sony says the products integrate seamlessly with BRAVIA televisions and feature proprietary audio enhancements such as the Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force PRO Front Surround, and Voice Zoom 3. These technologies work together to deliver spatial audio effects, clearer dialogue, and intelligent sound optimisation based on content and environment.

“With the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and Bar 6, we are delivering a truly cinematic experience right into the heart of Indian homes,” said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India. “These products offer the best of technology and innovation — offering a powerful 1000W immersive sound experience along with Dolby Atmos and wireless convenience.”

The BRAVIA Theatre System 6 also includes a Multi Stereo mode, which replicates stereo sound across additional channels for a fuller effect. Both products offer dedicated Night and Voice modes, and can be controlled via the BRAVIA Connect app or BRAVIA TV remotes, with quick access to sound field adjustments and volume settings through the television’s interface.

Tomoya Kato, Senior Acoustic Engineer at Sony Corporation, emphasised the local tuning of the products, stating that the sound profile has been specially calibrated for Indian preferences, with deeper bass and clearer vocals.

On the sustainability front, Sony has incorporated recycled PET bottle fabric into the construction of both devices and reduced plastic use in packaging. Accessibility features include tactile indicators for visually impaired users and screen reader compatibility via the BRAVIA Connect app.

Pricing and Availability

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 (₹39,990) will be available from 1 July 2025, while the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 (₹49,990) will go on sale from 3 July 2025. Both products will be sold through Sony retail outlets, its online portal, leading electronics stores, and other e-commerce platforms.