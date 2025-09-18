Sony brings discounts on BRAVIA TVs with up to ₹70,000 off after GST cut

Sony India has announced festive season offers across its BRAVIA television portfolio, passing on the benefits of recent GST reforms to customers. The company said the effective tax reduction of 7.8% would be fully reflected in its pricing from 22 September 2025.

The revised pricing will enable discounts of up to ₹70,000 on select models. For larger screen categories, customers can expect reductions of up to ₹70,000 on 85-inch TVs, ₹51,000 on 75-inch models, ₹40,000 on 65-inch screens, and ₹32,000 on 55-inch televisions.

Alongside these reductions, Sony India is offering finance and EMI schemes starting at ₹2,995 per month on select models. Additional benefits include one EMI free, instant cashback of up to ₹25,000, and a three-year warranty on select BRAVIA TVs. A bundled offer combining BRAVIA televisions with soundbars is also available, providing potential savings of up to ₹69,990.

Sony’s BRAVIA televisions feature the company’s XR processor with Cognitive Intelligence, designed to analyse and optimise images in real time to enhance picture quality and deliver a more immersive viewing experience.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director of Sony India, said the GST reformation would provide greater affordability for consumers and help drive growth. The company has revised its festive demand outlook to 10% growth, higher than earlier projections.

Sony added that it plans to step up its marketing efforts during Diwali to strengthen customer engagement and highlight the affordability of its premium entertainment solutions.