Sony is reportedly working on a 100MP sensor for smartphones

Sony is reportedly working on a 100-megapixel (100MP) sensor for smartphones. While the company is yet to make one larger than 100MP, it is expected to take an “interesting approach” for the new one that’s in the works. According to Digital Chat Station, Sony’s new 100MP sensor is going to be aimed at mid-range smartphones, and not flagship ones.

Reports suggest that the new sensor is going to be a part of Sony’s IMX8 series. This series recently made its debut with the IMX800, a 54MP 1/1.49-inch sensor that was used in the Honor 70 series. While Digital Chat Station did not share too many details about the upcoming 100MP sensor, it is being speculated that since it is going to be used in mid-range devices, it might not be Sony’s largest or most capable.

Digital Chat Station also shared that Sony is working on the IMX9 series which is going to be “more capable” and will compete with some heavyweight sensors coming from competitors like Samsung. Samsung has been hyping up its 200MP HP1 sensor that is expected to be used on smartphones like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (which is supposed to launch next month), and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (which should launch next year). Additionally, reports suggest that Samsung is working on a sensor that is “larger than even the GN2, an already massive 1/1.12-inch sensor”.

Sony has a massive 1.0-inch sensor of its own that is used on the Xperia Pro-I. This one was originally designed for the RX100 VII camera, as GSMArena pointed out, and Sony had trouble “fitting it within a thickness acceptable for a phone”.

Currently, as reports suggest, the new 100MP sensory is in the works and it should be a bit before we see Sony unveil it and use it on devices.

Also Read: Sony launches the WH-1000XM5 headphones with new design, improved ANC

Also Read: Sony LinkBuds S tipped to be smallest, lightest noise-cancelling earbuds