Sony launches the BRAVIA X75K TV series with X1 4K processor, Live Colour tech

Sony has launched four new smart TVs under its Bravia collection that feature the X1 4K processor and are powered by the Live Colour technology. These Bravia X75K TV series also come with X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR experience and promise “an immersive experience with punchy bass, powerful and natural sound with Dolby Audio and clear phase technology”.

The TVs are powered by Google TV and users can use Google Assistant for voice search, and they also work with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

The Bravia X75K TV series feature a minimalist design with flush Surface bezel and has been launched in four sizes - 65-inches, 55-inches, 50-inches, and 43-inches.

“Images filmed in 2K and even Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database. You can enjoy smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences with Motionflow XR. This innovative technology creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones. It compares key visual factors on successive frames, then calculates the split second of missing action in the sequences. Some models also include black,” Sony explained.

The Bravia X75K TV series have open baffle down-firing 20W twin speakers with Dolby Audio support and clear phase technology that “uses a powerful computer model to analyse and compensate for inaccuracies in speaker response”. This is accomplished by 'sampling' the speaker frequency with higher precision and this information is “fed back to cancel out any peaks or dips in the speaker's natural response – resulting in pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies,” the company explained.

Sony has announced the sale date and prices for two of the models, the details for the other two are going to be announced soon.

The Bravia X75K TV series 43-inch is priced at Rs 55,990, and the 50-inch variant is priced at Rs 66,990. Both these TVs are available for sale May 2 onwards across all Sony Centres, online e-commerce portals, and in all major electronic stores.

