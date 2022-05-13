Sony launches the WH-1000XM5 headphones with new design, improved ANC

Sony has launched a new headphone in the market - the Sony WH-1000XM5 which succeeds the WH-1000XM3 launched in 2018 and the WH-1000XM4 launched in 2020. The new headphones come with a new design, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and new features like Microsoft Swift Pair, Quick Access etc.

As Sony put it, its “best noise-cancelling just got better”, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 which packs two processors and features eight separate microphones for the elaborate ANC process. The eight microphones are work on better noise cancelling in the mid-to-high frequencies, “as these are often a point of struggle for noise-cancelling headphones and earphones”.

Sony is using its HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 on the WH-1000XM5 paired with the Integrated Processor V1 which was also present in the WH-1000XM4 headphones.

Sony promises 30 hours of battery life on a single charge on the WH-1000XM5, and three minutes of charge should also get you three hours of playback time thanks to fast charging support over USB Power Delivery.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 features the company’s proprietary DSEE Extreme technology that claims to be able to “accurately rebuild audio that’s been lost during digital compression”. In theory, this means that the headphones should be able to make your music sound better. Additionally, there is also LDAC support, but to aptX.

Other features on the WH-1000XM5 include the Google Fast Pair, Google Assistant and Alexa support, Adaptive Sound Control, multi-device connection, etc.

Just like its predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM5 comes with a collapsible carry case for the headphones. They are going to be available in both black and platinum silver and are priced at $399 (Rs 30,904 approx) and are going to be available for sale from May 2022.

We don’t know yet if Sony is going to make the WH-1000XM5 available in India, yet.

