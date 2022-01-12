Sony launches WF-C500 TWS buds in India for Rs 5,990

Adding to its repertoire of audio solutions, Sony has launched WF-C500 in India. These buds feature Sony’s proprietary Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that promises to deliver excellent audio and call quality. The buds also feature voice assistant support, IPZ4 rating, Android Fast Pair, and promise 10 hours of playback on a single charge.

Besides Sony’s DSEE technology, Sony WF-C500 buds also support the company’s software-based 360 Reality Audio support for spatial audio. The buds can be used with either Google Assistant or Siri.

WF-C500, the latest addition to Sony’s budget audio solutions, features Android Fast Pair and Swift Pair for seamless connectivity. The buds have 5.8mm drivers and a frequency response of 20Hz-20,000Hz.

It has buttons to control playback and a Bluetooth chip onboard for a “lag-free listening experience”. The buds are IPX4 rated for splash resistance and promise to deliver 10 hours of playback on a single charge and 20 hours in total with the charging pack. They also have a quick charge feature that can give users one hour of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

Sony WF-C500 come with app support, the Sony Headphone Connect, to allow for personal customisations.

The true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 5,990 and will go on sale from January 16. The buds will be available at Sony Centre, ShopatSC.com, and other online, offline retail channels. They will be available in black, green, orange, and white colour options.

