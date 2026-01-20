Sony to hand over control of Bravia TV brand to China’s TCL

In a major shift for the consumer electronics industry, Sony Group Corp. has announced it will cede majority control of its home entertainment division, including the iconic Bravia television brand, to Chinese rival TCL Electronics.

The move marks a significant turning point for the Japanese tech giant. Sony confirmed on January 20 that it plans to sell a 51% stake in its home entertainment arm to TCL. The two companies will form a joint venture, expected to begin operations in April 2027.

"We are pleased to have reached a basic agreement on this strategic partnership with TCL. By combining the expertise of our two companies, we aim to create new customer value in home entertainment and deliver an even more compelling viewing experience to customers around the world," said Kimio Maki, President and CEO, Sony Corporation.

What happens to "Bravia"

Under the new agreement, future televisions will continue to carry the 'Sony' and 'Bravia' names. However, they will be built using TCL’s display technology. This partnership allows Sony to maintain its brand presence in living rooms worldwide while offloading the high costs and low profit margins associated with manufacturing hardware.

Sony’s decision follows a trend of Japanese firms exiting or scaling back in the television market. In recent years, names like Toshiba, Hitachi, and Pioneer have left the sector entirely, unable to compete with the aggressive pricing and rapid manufacturing of Chinese and South Korean competitors.

Focus on content

While Sony was once the king of consumer hardware, its strategy has shifted towards "intellectual property." The company is now prioritising high-growth areas such as PlayStation gaming, anime, music, and film production. By partnering with TCL, Sony can focus on its software and entertainment services while ensuring the Bravia brand remains a premium choice for consumers.

For TCL, the deal is a massive victory. Already one of the world's largest TV manufacturers, the Chinese firm will now gain access to Sony’s prestigious engineering heritage and global brand recognition.

The transition is expected to be finalised by March 2027, with the first jointly produced sets likely to arrive later that year.