Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones review: Still the king of noise-cancelling headphones

Sony’s WH-1000X line has consistently set the benchmark for premium noise-cancelling headphones, and the new WH-1000XM6 pushes that reputation even further. With a new processor, refined design, and class-leading ANC, Sony has once again raised the bar, as well as the price, because these headphones now cost ₹39,990. I’ve been using these headphones extensively, from flights to Netflix binges, and here’s how they held up.

Design and Comfort

The XM6s don’t look radically different from the XM5s, but the refinements matter. The most noticeable change is the folding mechanism. The earcups now swivel inwards, which makes a world of difference when wearing them around the neck. The previous generation forced the cups to face outwards, which always felt awkward. This time, the design feels more practical and travel-friendly.

The carrying case has also been upgraded, with a strong magnetic clasp that’s both secure and satisfying to use. It’s slimmer too, thanks to the folding design, which makes it easier to slip into a backpack.

Comfort is another area where Sony gets it right. I wore these for 4–5 hours at a stretch without any issues. The headband distributes weight evenly, the padding feels plush, and at around 250 grams, they never feel too heavy.

Sound Quality

Sony’s headphones have always leaned towards a warm, inviting sound signature, and the XM6s are no exception. I tested them across genres: The Marías, Taylor Swift, Linkin Park, even some old-school Black Eyed Peas, and everything sounded fantastic. The bass is punchy without being bloated, mids are clean, and the treble has more sparkle than previous generations.

What really stands out is the balance. Whether it’s the soft vocals of a ballad or the chaos of a rock track, nothing feels out of place. Sony also gives you plenty of control in the Headphones Connect app, where you can tweak EQs, enable spatial audio, or activate immersive modes for movies.

Speaking of movies and content consumption, I watched The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix with these, and the experience was stellar. Dialogues were crisp and clear, background music never overpowered speech, and I never once felt fatigued listening for hours.

Noise Cancellation: Next-Level Silence

This is where the XM6s truly shine. Sony has added a new QN3 processor and expanded the mic array to 12 microphones, making ANC smarter and more effective. On my recent trip to Goa, these headphones completely muted the low hum of the aircraft engine. Even better, they handled higher-pitched sounds well, too, like the crying kids seated right next to me. The moment I switched ANC on, they all but disappeared.

The XM6s don’t just cancel deep rumbles but also excel at handling mid- and high-frequency noise, which is where rivals often struggle. Whether you’re on a flight, in a café, or just commuting in a noisy city, the XM6s create an almost eerie bubble of silence.

Battery Life

Sony claims 30 hours of battery life with ANC on, and in my experience, those numbers are very believable. I charged them once to 100%, listened for over 10 hours (ANC on the whole time), and still had 65% left. That’s incredible.

Fast charging is also a lifesaver, with 10 minutes on the charger getting you around 5 hours of playback. Competing headphones like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra offer similar endurance, but Sony still feels like the safe bet if you want reliable, long-lasting performance.

Features and Connectivity

The WH-1000XM6s come loaded with features. You get LDAC and LC3 support for high-resolution wireless audio, multipoint connectivity to connect two devices at once, and smart features like “Speak-to-Chat” that automatically pauses music when you start talking.

There’s also spatial audio support for more immersive movie watching, and adaptive sound control that tweaks ANC depending on whether you’re sitting, walking, or travelling. While some of these features can be hit or miss, the overall experience is polished and intuitive.

Microphone Performance

If there’s one weak spot, it’s the microphone quality on calls. In my testing, people on the other end often struggled to hear me clearly, even in relatively quiet environments. While Sony has improved ANC microphones, the call mic performance still lags behind the competition.

If you take a lot of work calls or video meetings, you might want to stick to a dedicated headset or earbuds with better mics.

Verdict: Should You Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6?

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is, in my experience, the best pair of noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now. The sound quality is excellent across genres, ANC is truly next-level, battery life is reliable, and the design upgrades make them more portable and comfortable than ever.

They’re not perfect, as the microphone performance is disappointing, and of course, they come at a premium price of ₹39,990. But if you value peace, great sound, and a feature-rich experience, these headphones justify every penny.

For travellers, daily commuters, or anyone who wants to shut out the world and get lost in music or movies, the XM6s are an easy recommendation.