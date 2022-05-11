Sony Xperia 1 IV launched: Here are all the details

Sony has launched the Sony Xperia 1 IV and it is all primarily about photography, obviously. The smartphone shares some features with the Sony Xperia Pro and the Pro-1, but the company has made a bunch of other additions.

The company introduced the variable focal length telephoto camera with the Sony Mark 3 featuring the ability to toggle between 70mm and 105mm focal length. With the Sony Xperia 1 IV the company has vastly improved what its smartphone cameras can do.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV features a telephoto camera that offers continuous optical zoom with a new range of 85mm to 125mm, along with 3.5-5x optical magnification. There are three cameras on the back, all 12MP in resolution. The main shooter on the back as a 1/1.7-inch sensor with OIS-enabled 24mm lens. The ultra-wide camera has a ½.5-inch sensor with a 16mm autofocus (AF) lens, and the telephoto camera has a 1/3,.5-inch sensor with both OIS and AF. Following Xperia tradition, there is a two-stage shutter button on the side.

All the three cameras are capable of capturing 4K video at 120 fps, they feature Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye, Eye AF, real-time object tracking and AF. These cameras utilise “image stacking to expand the dynamic range and can do 20 fps burts with AF/AE and HDR enabled”. There is also an RGB IR sensor on the back that relays information to AI algorithms to control white balance on the camera, along with a 3D ToF sensor.

The selfie camera on the Sony Xperia 1 IV is a 12MP one with a ½.9-inch ExmoeRS sensor. It can record 4K video in HDR, but at 30 fps.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV has a 6.5-inch 4K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chip is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512 GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD slot. The phone runs “close-to-stock” Android 12 out-of-the-box and there is a 5,000mAh battery powering it all with 30W fast charge support. The Sony Xperia 1 IV also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is Gorilla Glass Victus for protection and the device is IP68/IPX5 rated for dust and water resistance.

Sony Xperia 1 IV price

Sony has priced the Sony Xperia 1 IV at 1,400 euros, that’s a whopping Rs 1,14,142 approx. And you thought Apple devices were expensive?

There is no information yet about whether Sony will make the device available in the Indian market or not, this remains to be seen.

