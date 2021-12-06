Sony’s project Spartacus: What is it and why does it matter for gamers

Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox have been competitors for ages now, much to the absolute delight of gamers. However, while on the console front, both the companies have pretty much been toe-to-toe, there was one thing that gave Microsoft a one-up - the Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Game Pass gives players access to a host of titles, both old and new, get access to the cloud to save their progress and carry it over to new consoles when they upgrade. Sony has had no such offering for its players so far, but it has finally stepped up.

The company is working on a competitor to the Xbox Game Pass that is going to give PlayStation gamers access to cloud gaming, new titles, and older classic games. Codenamed Spartacus, this gaming pass from Sony is going to be divided into three tiers.

According to reports, the most basic tier on the Spartacus is going to include the normal PlayStation benefits along with a handful of free games for players every month. Players will also get access to online multiplayer matches on the basic tier.

The second tier will offer a bunch of PlayStation 4 and also PlayStation 5 games for users to download (much like how the Xbox Game Pass works) along with the other perks like online multiplayer match access, etc.

The third tier on the Spartacus is going to offer access to all the above and also get players special access to demos and games from PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3 lot.

So far, there is no information about how much any of these tiers are going to cost or when Sony plans to roll it out. But reports do mention that Sony plans to “invest more heavily in its current cloud-based game-streaming platform - PlayStation Now - in the very near future”.

Sony’s plans for Spartacus sound pretty similar to what Microsoft offers, but reports state that players should not expect Sony to include its big games on the game pass immediately, on day one, as Microsoft does.

Sony does have a great console on offer and an exclusive library of games, but Microsoft’s Game Pass has actually managed to make the Xbox Series X a better deal despite the company not rolling out too many big game releases this year.

The Microsoft Game Pass also offers four to five new games every week making gamers want to check them out and boot up the console regularly. Given features like this, it is understandable why Sony would want to create a game pass of sorts for itself.

