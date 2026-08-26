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Sony’s reminder to the PS5 users highlight digital games are licensed, not owned amid PlayStation Blackout

Sony’s reminder to the PS5 users highlight digital games are licensed, not owned amid PlayStation Blackout

Sony’s latest message is drawing attention as PlayStation users protest its shift away from physical games, raising fresh questions about digital access, licensing and what gamers actually own.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 3:15 PM IST
Sony’s reminder to the PS5 users highlight digital games are licensed, not owned amid PlayStation Blackout Sony’s PS5 digital game licensing message arrives amid the ongoing PlayStation Blackout.

For PlayStation users, buying a game digitally can feel no different from purchasing a physical copy. But as the gaming industry moves further towards digital distribution, questions around what players actually own are becoming harder to ignore. 

Sony’s latest communication has brought that issue back into focus at a particularly sensitive moment for its gaming community. The company has reportedly begun sending emails to PlayStation users reminding them that digital games bought through the PlayStation Store are licensed rather than owned. 

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The company has been facing criticism over its plans for physical game releases, while some players have chosen to step away from the platform as part of a week-long protest. Now, a message being sent to PlayStation users has added another layer to the ongoing debate around digital games and ownership.

Sony’s message to PS5 users

The email states that software is “licensed to you, not sold” and gives users a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable and personal licence to use the software privately on the intended system or device.

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In simple terms, when you purchase a digital title, you receive permission to access and use it rather than ownership of the underlying digital product. The licence is also described as revocable, meaning access is tied to the terms governing the software.

Email arrives during PS5 Blackout

The timing has drawn attention because the emails are being sent as gamers participate in the PlayStation Blackout. The protest began on August 23 and is set to last until August 30, with participants urged to avoid using PlayStation services, making in-game purchases, visiting the PlayStation Store or subscribing to PlayStation Plus.

The movement comes after Sony announced that it would abandon physical game disc production for new titles from January 2028. The decision has triggered criticism over digital ownership, consumer rights and game preservation.

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While the current protest is planned for one week, some players have said they will continue following the blackout guidelines until Sony reverses its decision on physical discs. At the same time, participants are being encouraged to continue supporting physical media. 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 3:15 PM IST
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