Sony’s reminder to the PS5 users highlight digital games are licensed, not owned amid PlayStation Blackout

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The company has been facing criticism over its plans for physical game releases, while some players have chosen to step away from the platform as part of a week-long protest. Now, a message being sent to PlayStation users has added another layer to the ongoing debate around digital games and ownership.

Sony’s message to PS5 users

The email states that software is “licensed to you, not sold” and gives users a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable and personal licence to use the software privately on the intended system or device.

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In simple terms, when you purchase a digital title, you receive permission to access and use it rather than ownership of the underlying digital product. The licence is also described as revocable, meaning access is tied to the terms governing the software.

Email arrives during PS5 Blackout

The timing has drawn attention because the emails are being sent as gamers participate in the PlayStation Blackout. The protest began on August 23 and is set to last until August 30, with participants urged to avoid using PlayStation services, making in-game purchases, visiting the PlayStation Store or subscribing to PlayStation Plus.

The movement comes after Sony announced that it would abandon physical game disc production for new titles from January 2028. The decision has triggered criticism over digital ownership, consumer rights and game preservation.

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While the current protest is planned for one week, some players have said they will continue following the blackout guidelines until Sony reverses its decision on physical discs. At the same time, participants are being encouraged to continue supporting physical media.