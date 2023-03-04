Space agencies eyeing moon to have its own time zone

As space agencies and private companies plan lunar missions in the coming years, a coordinated approach to lunar timekeeping has become a pressing issue. Different organizations currently use their own time zones, but this will not be sustainable in the new era of lunar exploration, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

The ESA has announced that a joint international effort is now underway to define a common lunar reference time.

During a meeting at the ESA's European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in the Netherlands last year, space organizations discussed the importance and urgency of defining a common lunar reference time. The need for a common time standard has become more pressing as missions from different countries conduct joint observations and may have to communicate with each other even if they are not directly working together.

The challenge of lunar timekeeping is significant, as accurate navigation requires rigorous timekeeping. The international group of space organizations will have to discuss whether there should be a single organization responsible for maintaining the moon's time zone, and whether lunar time should be synchronized with Earth's or not. Lunar time is affected by the moon's position, which causes clocks on the moon to run faster.

🕝How do we tell the time on the Moon? 🤔



A new era of space exploration needs a shared clock.

We are working with @NASA & other international partners towards a common timing system, allowing lunar missions to synch up, interoperate & self-navigate.



👉https://t.co/0S4T2HTaBN pic.twitter.com/wubLGvLv3G — ESA (@esa) February 27, 2023

The decision on lunar timekeeping will have to be practical for astronauts orbiting or stepping on the lunar surface. The unique set of challenges presented by lunar timekeeping means that the decision will require careful consideration and collaboration between space organizations.

The joint international effort launched by the ESA is an important step towards achieving a common lunar reference time and will pave the way for coordinated lunar exploration in the future.

