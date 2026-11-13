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SpaceX and Tesla merger: Elon Musk's trillion-dollar mega-deal could come as soon as December 2026

SpaceX and Tesla merger: Elon Musk's trillion-dollar mega-deal could come as soon as December 2026

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Tesla are negotiating a historic merger that could be finalised by late 2026 or early 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 1:09 PM IST
SpaceX and Tesla merger: Elon Musk's trillion-dollar mega-deal could come as soon as December 2026The SpaceX and Tesla merger could combine electric vehicles, energy storage batteries, rockets and satellites.

Elon Musk's two biggest companies, SpaceX and Tesla, are reportedly moving forward with mega-merger talks. According to a Bloomberg report, negotiations are underway to combine the two companies, and if the deal goes through, it could become the biggest corporate merger ever recorded. It was highlighted that the merger announcement could take place as early as December 2026 or early 2027 if discussions take longer than expected.

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The merger discussions are reportedly not limited to deciding whether SpaceX and Tesla should merge. The two companies are said to negotiate merger terms, governance structure, corporate leadership, and how the two businesses will operate under one corporate structure.

Must read: ‘Must compliment Elon Musk…’: Sunil Bharti Mittal on pushing the boundaries of satcom connectivity

SpaceX and Tesla merger plans progress

If the merger is confirmed, then it could bring together businesses across multiple sectors, including Tesla's electric vehicles, energy storage batteries, SpaceX's rockets, space transportation, satellites and the Starlink network. However, the common link between these businesses would be artificial intelligence (AI) that can be used across space exploration, autonomous cars and humanoid robots.

However, there's one complication to the merger, which is Tesla's China operations. The automotive giant has a significant manufacturing presence in China, which makes this an important consideration in any potential merger. Tesla's China ties and SpaceX's collaboration with US defence could create complications.

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Must read: 'That'd be an honour': Elon Musk says he would hire Jensen Huang if Nvidia board fires him

SpaceX's involvement in US government and defence contracts, particularly in areas such as national security, military satellite communications and space infrastructure, highlights that its operations are subject to security considerations. Hence, two business interests could create conflicting regulatory concerns. Therefore, the merger is expected to face political scrutiny following the US midterm elections, as Democrats prepare to examine Musk's corporate and political activities.

The merger discussions gained momentum in October when Musk revealed that both companies had formed special committees of independent directors to assess a potential deal. The merger could combine two companies with a combined market value of around $3.4 trillion. SpaceX is valued at over $1.9 trillion following its IPO, while Tesla's market capitalisation stands at roughly $1.5 trillion.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 1:09 PM IST
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