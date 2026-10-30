SpaceX’s AI business gets a major boost from Anthropic, but one customer brings revenue risk

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AI computing emerges as a major business for SpaceX

SpaceX’s latest financial results show how quickly its AI infrastructure business is expanding. Its Super Intelligence division, which provides computing services to AI companies, generated around $7.56 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2026. This marked an increase of nearly 830% compared with the same period last year.

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The company reported overall revenue growth of 161.4% during the quarter. Its regulatory filing also showed that Customer B contributed 34.5% of consolidated revenue, while another major customer, identified as Customer A, accounted for 16.6%. Bloomberg identified Customer B as Anthropic, citing a person familiar with the matter. SpaceX’s filing itself does not name the customer.

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Anthropic’s computing commitments could reach $120.5 billion through 2029, according to its IPO disclosures. Once the contracted computing capacity is fully available, payments could reach approximately $3.1 billion per month from December 2026.

Why Anthropic’s contract could become a risk

The scale of the agreement does not necessarily mean SpaceX can count on the revenue for its entire duration. Anthropic has the option to terminate the computing agreements with 90 days’ notice after specified non-cancellable periods in January and March 2027.

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This creates a potential revenue risk if Anthropic decides to reduce or move its computing commitments. SpaceX also supplies computing capacity to Google, which reportedly pays around $920 million per month.

For SpaceX, the challenge will be to sustain the rapid expansion of its AI infrastructure business while building a broader customer base. AI computing's growing contribution is strengthening revenue, but dependence on a small number of large customers remains an important factor to watch.