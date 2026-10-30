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SpaceX’s AI business gets a major boost from Anthropic, but one customer brings revenue risk

SpaceX’s AI business gets a major boost from Anthropic, but one customer brings revenue risk

Elon Musk’s company is seeing rapid growth in its artificial intelligence infrastructure business, but its latest financial disclosures highlight how much that expansion depends on a single customer.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 3:47 PM IST
SpaceX’s AI business gets a major boost from Anthropic, but one customer brings revenue riskSpaceX CEO Elon Musk. (File photo: Reuters)

Artificial intelligence is becoming a key part of SpaceX's business, with the company now generating a substantial share of its income from computing infrastructure. The scale of this shift has become clearer after its latest quarterly financial disclosures showed that one customer accounted for 34.5% of its total revenue.

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According to a Bloomberg report, that customer is AI company Anthropic, which has been renting computing capacity from SpaceX to support its operations. The development is significant for Elon Musk’s company, which has traditionally been associated with rocket launches and its Starlink satellite internet business. However, the growing contribution from a single AI customer also raises questions about the sustainability of this revenue stream.

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AI computing emerges as a major business for SpaceX

SpaceX’s latest financial results show how quickly its AI infrastructure business is expanding. Its Super Intelligence division, which provides computing services to AI companies, generated around $7.56 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2026. This marked an increase of nearly 830% compared with the same period last year.

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The company reported overall revenue growth of 161.4% during the quarter. Its regulatory filing also showed that Customer B contributed 34.5% of consolidated revenue, while another major customer, identified as Customer A, accounted for 16.6%. Bloomberg identified Customer B as Anthropic, citing a person familiar with the matter. SpaceX’s filing itself does not name the customer.

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Anthropic’s computing commitments could reach $120.5 billion through 2029, according to its IPO disclosures. Once the contracted computing capacity is fully available, payments could reach approximately $3.1 billion per month from December 2026.

Why Anthropic’s contract could become a risk

The scale of the agreement does not necessarily mean SpaceX can count on the revenue for its entire duration. Anthropic has the option to terminate the computing agreements with 90 days’ notice after specified non-cancellable periods in January and March 2027.

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This creates a potential revenue risk if Anthropic decides to reduce or move its computing commitments. SpaceX also supplies computing capacity to Google, which reportedly pays around $920 million per month.

For SpaceX, the challenge will be to sustain the rapid expansion of its AI infrastructure business while building a broader customer base. AI computing's growing contribution is strengthening revenue, but dependence on a small number of large customers remains an important factor to watch.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 3:47 PM IST
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