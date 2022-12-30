Spot the difference: This Apple Watch Ultra look-alike costs just Rs 3,999

Pebble has launched its latest smartwatch in India called the Cosmos Engage. If it’s not already obvious from the image, the design of the Cosmos Engage is strangely similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, with a metal casing and orange straps. It also has a large crown on the right side and a function button on the left, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. It also has a large crown on the right side and a function button on the left, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.

What is not similar is the price point. The watch is significantly cheaper at just Rs 3,999. For some context, the Apple Watch Ultra is priced at a whopping Rs 89,990. The Cosmos Engage comes with a 1.95-inch IPS display with always-on rectangular display and 320x385 pixel resolution.

Cosmos Engage Price and Colour Options



The Cosmos Engage is available for purchase on the Pebble website for Rs. 3,999, down from the original price of Rs. 7,499. It is available in four different colours - Salamander Orange, Starlight, Midnight Black, and Celestial Blue. Pebble is also offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the watch.

Pebble Cosmos Engage comes with multiple colour options

Pebble Cosmos Engage specifications

The Cosmos Engage is claimed to be compatible with both Android and iOS. It sports a 1.95-inch IPS always-on rectangular display with 320x385 pixel resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. The watch is made from shock-proof Zinc alloy.

In terms of functionality, the Cosmos Engage offers AI voice assistance, Bluetooth calling, and wireless charging, sleep tracking and a health suite. The watch also has sensors that can measure blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and heart rate. It comes with multiple sports modes for activity tracking and has silicone straps.

In terms of connectivity, the Cosmos Engage has Bluetooth 5.0 and is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. Pebble claims that the Cosmos Engage has a battery life of four to five days and charges wirelessly.