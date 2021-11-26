Spotify is experimenting with a TikTok-like video feed on the app

Spotify is in the process of testing a TikTok-style video feed that shows video clips of songs that are being played in a full-screen format. According to reports this feature was first spotted by Chris Messina who tweeted about it and shared a video of the Spotify feed with the new format. Messina described the feature as a “pared-down” version of a TikTok-style music feed. Currently, Spotify is testing the feature on beta in its iOS app.

When the music streaming platform officially rolls out the feature, the video feed is going to be accessible from a new tab called ‘Discover’. The ‘Discover’ tab is going to be the fourth tab and will be added on the navigation bar on the app.

Not only that, @Spotify Discover is basically a pared down version of a TikTok-style feed of vertical music videos (likely using their canvas format) that you can like or skip.#NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/hpOEZ8v9bl — Messina.eth (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

Spotify users can like individual tracks as they scroll through the video feed and there is also going be a three dot meny icon to pull up options for each song.

Spotify told TechCrunch in a statement that it was indeed working on this new feature but did not divulge when it would see a wider rollout.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a spokesperson said. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time,” the app said in its statement.

As The Verge points out, Spotify is not the only app that’s testing a TikTok-style feed. Netflix has also started testing a similar format on its iOS app. Netflix’s short videos are aimed to help users discover new content that they might want to watch. Netflix currently has two feeds it is testing on the new video format - Kids Clips and Fast Laughs.

Kids Clips shows content from kids’ shows on Netflix and is quite similar to the short comedy clips Netflix was experimenting with the Fast Laughs feed earlier this year.

TikTok’s short video format is extremely popular and the platform is thriving in countries where it hasn’t been banned. According to reports, TikTik’s engagement hours have been on the rise and the platform even beat YouTube’s average watch times in the US.

TikTok’s runaway success has got even “non-social media platforms” on board to try and use the short video format to help users engage with them.

Spotify’s ‘Discover’ feed, as and when it officially rolls out, will be a tweak on its existing Canvas feature. The Canvas feature has artists play their own videos alongside their music on the platform. The videos Spotify is showcasing on the Discover feed right now “appear to be the same as the ones used for Canvas”, TechCrunch pointed out.

Spotify has experimented with a Snapchat-like stories feature alongside playlists in the past and now it’s TikTok’s turn to be tried out.

