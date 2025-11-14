Spotify launches new subscription line-up in India with Premium Platinum and Lossless Audio

Spotify has unveiled a refreshed subscription portfolio for India, introducing three new Premium tiers designed to offer greater flexibility and a more personalised listening experience. The new plans, Premium Lite, Premium Standard and Premium Platinum, cater to a wide range of users from first-time streamers to dedicated audiophiles seeking advanced tools and high fidelity sound.

Premium Lite, priced at Rs 139, is aimed at listeners beginning their ad-free streaming journey. Premium Standard at Rs 199 adds high-quality listening and offline access to tracks, playlists and podcasts. A student version of this plan is available for Rs 99. At the top of the line sits Premium Platinum at Rs 299, which introduces the most advanced feature set on Spotify in India.

The Platinum tier marks the arrival of Lossless Audio in the country, allowing subscribers to stream music in full, uncompressed quality for the first time. The plan also includes AI DJ, third-party DJ integrations, mixing tools and access to AI Playlist. Subscribers receive two additional household seats along with the complete suite of discovery and personalisation features.

Amarjit Singh Batra, General Manager for South Asia, Middle East and Africa and Managing Director of Spotify India, said, “We are evolving our Premium subscription portfolio from the one-size-fits-all model to reflect the diverse ways people listen to music in India. Every listener is different, so we are offering more choice, flexibility, and control from Lite to Platinum, ensuring everyone can experience Spotify in a way that fits their lifestyle and deepens their connection to the music and creators they love.”