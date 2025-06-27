Spotify reveals when India tunes in: Gen Z and millennials shape daily music rituals

Spotify has unveiled new insights into how Gen Z and millennials across India engage with music throughout their day. The study, conducted in metro cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, explored the rhythms and rituals of over 2,000 users and found that music plays an essential role in both functional and emotional moments.

Listening peaks during weekday mornings between 8 and 10 am, largely tied to commutes, and again on weekends from 10 am to 12 pm, when routines tend to slow down. The research identified six key listening moments, unwinding, commuting, working out, jogging or walking, casual hangouts, and socialising at parties, each fulfilling distinct emotional needs.

Millennials were found to dominate most outdoor or social listening contexts, particularly during commutes or jogs. Gen Z, on the other hand, were more likely to use music for home workouts, signalling a growing link between fitness and self-care. Gender also played a role: men leaned towards solitary, purpose-driven listening, like jogging or commuting, while women preferred shared experiences such as home gatherings or group workouts.

The findings also underscore a desire for mood-based personalisation. Listeners gravitate toward playlists that match not just their mood, but the specific moment, whether that’s a mellow evening or a lively commute. Culturally rooted genres such as Bollywood, I-Pop and Punjabi rap emerge as emotional anchors, strengthening listeners’ sense of identity and connection.

Spotify’s platform reflects these preferences through curated playlists like Energy Workout Mix and Chill Mix, as well as user-created ‘Jams’ shared during social moments. Whether it’s for motivation, relaxation or social bonding, music remains a vital companion across everyday experiences.