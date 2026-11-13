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'Spy agencies are trying after all': Telegram's Pavel Durov jokes about Instagram models amid Nvidia controversy

'Spy agencies are trying after all': Telegram's Pavel Durov jokes about Instagram models amid Nvidia controversy

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has sparked an online debate with sarcastic remarks about alleged intelligence agency 'honeypot' operations targeting technology executives.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 3:06 PM IST
'Spy agencies are trying after all': Telegram's Pavel Durov jokes about Instagram models amid Nvidia controversyPavel Durov's post included a screenshot displaying cryptocurrency prices, with several tokens recording sharp declines while GRAM showed a modest gain. (Reuters)

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has reignited an online controversy with another tongue-in-cheek post about foreign intelligence agencies allegedly using women to approach influential technology executives. His latest remarks follow an earlier joke about the espionage allegations surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

"CORRECTION: Spy agencies are trying after all," Durov wrote on X.

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"I checked my IG DMs: hundreds of very interested ‘models’," he added.

The Russian-born billionaire then took a swipe at Instagram, suggesting that anyone seeking his attention should instead use Telegram's digital collectibles.

"But Instagram? In 2026? Send me NFTs and Grams on Telegram like professionals!" he wrote.

"DMs are cheap. Grams hold their value."

His post also included a screenshot displaying cryptocurrency prices, with several tokens recording sharp declines while GRAM showed a modest gain.

What triggered Durov's remarks?

The controversy began when Durov made a comment on alleged intelligence operations involving romantic relationships with prominent business leaders.

"Unfair that CEOs who aren’t into Asian girls get fewer dating options from spy agencies. Where are the French/Russian/Iranian honeypots? Not one spy girl sent my way. Are they even trying?" he wrote.

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The comments appeared to reference allegations involving Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International.

MUST READ: Nvidia, the chipmaking giant's China concerns: What did short seller Culper Research flag in its May report?

According to a New York Times report cited in the supplied account, US intelligence officials examined allegations that Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about the Nvidia executive.

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The allegations have not been independently established, and Durov offered no evidence that intelligence agencies were contacting him.

Social media reacts to 'honeypot' joke

Durov's remarks triggered mixed reactions, ranging from criticism to sarcastic responses.

Some users accused him of trivialising espionage allegations and stereotyping women from different nationalities.

One user wrote, "Can't believe what I'm reading. If billionaire CEOs can't get a girl, then I'd be single for life."

Another joked, "Imagine being a jacked, handsome billionaire and still struggling to attract a state-sponsored girlfriend."

Others questioned his references to Russian and Iranian intelligence agencies, while some turned the discussion towards Telegram's own controversies.

Durov's previous controversies

Durov has faced scrutiny over Telegram's operations, including his August 2024 arrest in France during an investigation into alleged criminal activity facilitated through the messaging platform.

The billionaire has also attracted attention for revelations about his personal life. In 2024, he claimed to have fathered more than 100 children through sperm donations.

ALSO READ: Why Nvidia could fire Jensen Huang but Meta and Tesla cannot remove Zuckerberg, Musk -- Devina Mehra explains

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 3:06 PM IST
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